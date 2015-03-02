FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Mar 2
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Mar 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as China's weekend
 interest rate cut partially offset soft U.S. data, while the
 dollar hit a five-week high against the euro.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil stayed in the red on Monday on supply concerns despite
 partly recovering from earlier losses after a private
 business survey showed an improvement in China's
 manufacturing sector in February.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive
 investor sentiment after the government's successful
 negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while
 other African currencies are likely to hold steady.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar early on
 Friday as traders awaited the release of trade data later in
 the day for clues on the status of the
 economy.               
 * South African stocks ended lower on Friday as traders
 offloaded platinum shares after Impala Platinum announced in
 the previous session it would be restructuring one of its key
 mines.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's benchmark index          rose on Friday, driven by a
 rally in the shares of the country's main power producer
 KenGen           a day after it reported first-half pretax
 profit had more than doubled.                      
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni replaced his finance,
 security and transport ministers in a reshuffle on Sunday,
 which analysts said was aimed at rewarding his allies ahead
 of an election due early next year.                
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda's economic growth is set to accelerate to 5.3 percent
 in fiscal 2014/15, driven by infrastructure investment aimed
 at maximizing benefits from an expected oil boom, outgoing
 finance minister Maria Kiwanuka said.                
 
 SIERRA LEONE EBOLA
 Sierra Leone's Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana said on
 Saturday that he had placed himself in a 21-day quarantine
 after one of his bodyguards died of Ebola amid a worrying
 recent surge in new infections in the West African nation.
                
 
 
 
