African Markets - Factors to watch on March 3

NAIROBI, March 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday, bolstered by another record day on Wall Street, while a resurgent yen helped knock the U.S. dollar index off an 11-year high. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures rose above $60 a barrel on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session on record U.S. stocks, as firm Asian markets supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive investor sentiment after the government's successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while other African currencies are likely to hold steady. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday, in line with other emerging-market currencies, after the greenback strengthened on growing prospects of a rise in U.S. interest rates. * South African share prices pulled back on Monday after disappointing earnings such as Bidvest's , while investors took money off the table following a strong rally. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's local currency firmed 1.13 percent against the dollar on the interbank market in thin trade on Monday, supported by dollar flows from two energy companies, traders said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday in slow trade and was expected to stay in a tight range in coming days. Stocks rose marginally. SENEGAL ECONOMY: Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Monday that the strong U.S. dollar posed risks to the west African country's economy, which has already been hit by a drop in tourism due to the Ebola virus. MAURITIUS GOLD Mauritius central bank plans to buy gold from Australia to keep the Indian Ocean economy's currency from extreme fluctuation, its finance minister said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on