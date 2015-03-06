African Markets - Factors to watch on March 6

NAIROBI, March 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday . - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Weekly interbank rates report GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar held pole position in Asia on Friday as bulls wagered a looming U.S. jobs report would add to the chance of rate hikes there, even as the European Central Bank embarks on a trillion euro campaign of bond-buying. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $61 a barrel on Friday, supported by geopolitical tensions in Libya and Iraq, while traders eyed the outcome of Iran nuclear talks for further trading cues. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling firmed on Thursday helped by slow importer dollar demand and on expectations of foreign investors buying a government bond on sale this month. Stocks fell for a third consecutive day. SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT Peace talks between South Sudan's government and rebels will extend beyond a Thursday deadline set by mediators to allow them to finalise details on power sharing, mediators from the regional East African group IGAD said. UGANDA MARKETS Uganda's central bank sold hard currency on Thursday to support the shilling after it hit a new all-time low on strong dollar demand from commercial banks and importers, but the impact of the intervention was short-lived. IVORY COAST INFRASTRUCTURE Ivory Coast's second largest port of San Pedro will hold a roadshow in France and Britain next month as it seeks to raise 180 billion CFA francs ($300 million) to fund upgrades, the port's director said. KENYA CEMENT Kenya's biggest cement maker, Bamburi Cement , reported a 5 percent rise in pretax profit last year and said it was optimistic of higher growth in 2015, driven by construction projects in Kenya and Uganda. KENYA SUGAR Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported a bigger first-half loss from a year ago, which it blamed on lower prices of the sweetener as well as a prolonged shutdown but forecast an improved second half. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)