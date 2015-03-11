African Markets - Factors to watch on March 11

NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA- Central bank due to auction 182- and 364-day T-bills GHANA - February consumer inflation data due to be released MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces benchmark lending rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as nervous markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S. interest rate hike, while such a prospect helped send the dollar to a 12-year high against the euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose towards $57 a barrel on Wednesday, paring some of the previous session's sharp losses, after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell for the first time in two months. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday after oil importers bought dollars, while the benchmark share index fell for the sixth consecutive session. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's urban inflation rate fell to 0.7 percent in February from 1.4 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Tuesday. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation rose to 8.2 percent in February from 7.7 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Tuesday. GUINEA PRESIDENTIAL POLL Guinea will hold the first round of a presidential election on Oct. 11, the West African nation's electoral commission said on Tuesday, a decision opposition parties called unconstitutional. CONGO ELECTIONS Congo Republic's ruling coalition is seeking a change in the constitution before elections next year that would lift restrictions on veteran President Denis Sassou Nguesso seeking a new term, a senior member said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)