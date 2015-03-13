FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - Weekly interbank rates report 
 GHANA - Inflation data due to be released
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares shook off early losses on Friday, underpinned by
 gains on Wall Street, while the dollar rebounded from a pause
 to its recent rally after disappointing U.S. retail sales
 data.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose towards $57 a barrel on Wednesday, paring
 some of the previous session's sharp losses, after data
 showed U.S. crude stocks fell for the first time in two
 months.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's main share index fell for an eighth consecutive
 session on Thursday, with loss-making Mumias Sugar         
 dragging stocks lower as investors were put off by its
 planned cash call.                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS 
 Uganda's central bank said on Thursday it would use interest
 rates to keep inflation from rising above a medium-term
 target of 5 percent, reassuring investors worried by a
 planned hike in state spending and shilling weakness.   
                
 
 GHANA CRUDE 
 Ghana has slashed its 2015 oil revenue forecast to 1.5
 billion cedis ($417 million) from 4.2 billion cedis when the
 budget was presented in November due to lower crude prices,
 the finance minister said on Thursday.                       
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY 
 The leader of the Islamic State militant group that controls
 tracts of Syria and Iraq has accepted a pledge of allegiance
 from Nigerian Islamists Boko Haram, his spokesman said,
 calling on supporters to fight in Africa.                
 
 AFRICA WILDLIFE 
 A lion has been spotted in Gabon for the first time in nearly
 20 years, raising hopes the animals long feared extinct in
 the country could be returning, conservationists said on
 Thursday.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)

