African Markets - Factors to watch on April 10
April 10, 2015

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Rwanda releases March inflation data.
 *Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total
 500 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares advanced close to recent highs on Friday, and were
 on track for weekly gains, while the dollar gave up some of its
 overnight rise.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged up on Friday, supported by strong economic data
 from Germany that lifted the oil demand outlook and as worries
 about a quick return of Iranian supplies eased.                
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Zambian kwacha could firm on news that the cabinet will
 propose changes to mining royalties in Africa's second-largest
 copper producer, while other African currencies are seen stable.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand reversed gains against the dollar on
 Thursday, after investors put behind them a recent raft of soft
 U.S. data to still price in the prospect of higher rates in the
 world's biggest economy.               
     South African stocks rose marginally on Thursday as depressed
 resource companies dampened a rally by index heavyweight Naspers
          .               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria raised 183.64 billion naira ($923 million) in Treasury
 bills with yields falling compared with the previous sale last
 month, the central bank said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        edged down on Thursday mainly due to
 demand for dollars, while the main shares index fell for a fourth
 consecutive session.                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambia's cabinet will table changes to mining royalties on Monday
 after the finance and mines ministers proposed the amendments,
 the president's spokesman said on Thursday.               
 
 BOTSWANA LENDING RATE
 Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged
 at 6.5 percent on Thursday, saying the prevailing monetary policy
 stance was consistent with maintaining inflation within its
 medium-term target range of 3-6 percent.               
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
