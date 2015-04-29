FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 29
April 29, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - The statistics office to release a survey giving
 details of 2014 economic performance.
 *GHANA - Statistics office to release GDP growth figures.
 *KENYA - Equity Bank           and Co-operative Bank of Kenya
           to release their first quarter earning results.
 *KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets faded from seven-year peaks on Wednesday
 while investors exited crowded positions in the U.S. dollar as
 the Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day policy meeting.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as oversupply outweighed
 political uncertainty in Saudi Arabia where King Salman
 relieved the crown prince as well as several senior ministers
 and the chief executive of national oil company Saudi
 Aramco.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday
 while yields on bonds fell as hopes of a resolution to Greece's
 debt crisis cheered emerging markets.                
     Stocks retreated from record highs as Coronation Fund
 Managers          flagged lower first-half earnings but iron
 ore companies bucked the weaker trend.                
 
 NIGERIA BUDGET
 Nigeria's senate passed the nation's 2015 budget on Tuesday
 assuming a lower oil price benchmark of $53 per barrel,
 compared with last year's $77.5, amidst weaker global crude
 prices.                
 
 NIGERIA SEPLAT RESULTS
 Seplat Petroleum             on Tuesday posted a 47 percent
 drop in first quarter pretax profit, blaming lower crude prices
 and pipeline shutdowns in Africa's biggest oil producer.
                
 
 NIGERIA UNION BANK RESULTS
 Nigeria's Union Bank          first quarter pretax profit fell
 51 percent to 2.49 billion naira ($13 million) from year ago,
 it said on Tuesday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened slightly within three-year
 lows on Tuesday, while the benchmark share index was
 steady.               
 
 KENYA TPS SERENA RESULTS
 Kenya hotelier TPS Eastern Africa           posted a 71 percent
 drop in pretax profit last year to 220 million shillings ($2.33
 million), hurt by militant attacks in Kenya that scared away
 tourists.                
 
 KENYA SCANGROUP RESULTS
 Kenyan advertising firm Scangroup           posted a 5.2
 percent fall in pretax profit last year to 912 million
 shillings ($10 million), but said an accounting gain in 2013
 masked a significant improvement in its
 performance.                
 
 BURUNDI POLITICS 
 Burundi's government told diplomats on Tuesday to stay neutral
 and not side with protesters who accuse President Pierre
 Nkurunziza of violating the constitution by announcing he will
 seek a third term in office.                  
 
 TOGO POLITICS
 Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, the current head of West
 Africa's regional ECOWAS bloc, arrived in Togo on Tuesday on a
 mediation mission after the opposition complained of
 irregularities in Saturday's presidential vote.                
     President Faure Gnassingbe won re-election to a third term
 based on provisional results with more than 1.2 million votes
 or 58.75 percent of the total, the West African country's
 election commission head said on Tuesday.               
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 Ivory Coast will sell its debut Islamic bond in the next two to
 three months, and is assessing whether to make sukuk issues a
 regular part of fund raising, its minister for economy and
 finance said on Tuesday.               
 
 WEST AFRICA BOURSE LISTINGS
 West Africa's regional stock exchange, BRVM, will see two more
 companies list their shares in 2015 and aims to double its
 market capitalisation over the next five years, its chief
 executive officer said on Tuesday.                
 
 ZAMBIA ELECTRICITY
 Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corp. (CEC)           said on
 Tuesday it had restored electricity to its mining customers
 after a blackout on Monday night forced Vedanta Resources'
 VED.L unit to halt production.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY
 Mozambique expects its economy to grow by 7.5 percent in 2015,
 driven by strong performances in the agriculture, electricity,
 gas and construction sectors, the government
 said.               
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
