African Markets - Factors to watch on May 12
May 12, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks were mostly lower and the euro sagged on Tuesday as insufficient
 progress on talks between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors kept investors
 on edge.                
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices eased on Tuesday as the market remained oversupplied and the dollar
 gained on fears that Greece would not be able to repay its
 debts.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks edged slightly higher on Monday led by mining companies
 such as Anglo American          after a Chinese rate cut underpinned resource
 firms.               
      South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday,
 tracking a downward slide in emerging markets after investors were spooked by
 fears that Greece could default on its debt.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        weakened further on Monday after companies bought
 dollars, while stocks were down thanks to a fall in the share price of telecoms
 firm Safaricom          .               
 
 BURUNDI POLITICS
 European nations have suspended some aid to Burundi, officials said on Monday,
 cranking up international pressure on the donor-reliant African nation over a
 crackdown on protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's quest for a third
 term of office.               
 
 TANZANIA MINING
 The World Bank has approved a $45 million loan for Tanzania, Africa's
 fourth-biggest gold producer, to help improve its mining sector especially
 among small-scale producers.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,379,000
 tonnes by May 10 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated
 on Monday, up from 1,366,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
 season.               
 
 GHANA, IVORY COAST MARITIME BOUNDARY
 The presidents of Ghana and Ivory Coast on Monday held talks on a maritime
 dispute hanging over oil projects near their shared border, the two sides said
 in a joint statement released in Accra.               
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
