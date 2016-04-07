African Markets - Factors to watch on April 7

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS The yen powered to 17-month peaks on Thursday, trampling Japanese exporter stocks in the process, while a broadly soft dollar gave extra legs to a rally in oil prices. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude futures rose on a raft of supportive indicators on Thursday, although some traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did not warrant a strong price recovery at this stage. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on NIGERIA IN CHINA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign a loan deal with China during a visit next week, his spokesman said on Wednesday, helping to finance badly-needed infrastructure projects. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling KES= was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday amid subdued activity. KENYA'S BANKING SECTOR Kenya's central bank on Thursday placed Chase Bank Ltd. under receivership for 12 months to protect depositors, creditors and the public. SOUTH AFRICAN ELECTIONS South Africa will hold local government elections on Aug. 3, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday, in what looks likely to become a referendum on his leadership after an attempt to impeach him and mounting concern about weak economic growth. TANZANIA TAX EVASION A Tanzanian government tax tribunal has accused Acacia Mining , formerly known as African Barrick Gold, of tax evasion and ordered the London-listed company to pay $41.25 million to the African nation. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on