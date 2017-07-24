CORRECTED-African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24

(Corrects date in headline and day in first paragraph) NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ZAMBIA - The statistics office is expected to release July consumer price index data any time starting today. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks slipped on Monday as demand for riskier assets ebbed after their recent strong gains, while the European Central Bank's apparent equanimity at the euro's two-year highs left the dollar languishing. GLOBAL OIL Oil prices gained on Monday after a steep fall the session before, buoyed by expectations that a joint OPEC and non-OPEC meeting later in the day may address rising output in Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members so far exempt from a push to cut production. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar on Friday, recovering from losses in the previous session after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark lending rate for the first time in five years. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Friday as demand for dollars by energy importers was counterbalanced by inflows from flower exporters, traders said. KENYA BONDS Kenya has extended a sale of government bonds via mobile phones, the finance ministry said on Saturday, after demand fell far short of the 1 billion shillings targeted. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria's interbank lending rate rose to around 20 percent, from 5 percent on Thursday, after the central bank sold treasury bills to mop-up excess liquidity and announced plans to sell dollars to businesses. TANZANIA MINING Tanzania's President John Magufuli has threatened to shut all gold mines in the country if mining companies delay talks to resolve a dispute over billions of dollars in back taxes the government says they owe. TANZANIA MINING DISPUTE Tanzania detained and questioned two senior local Acacia Mining staff at an airport this week in a dispute with the government, two sources said on Friday, and the company said it was having trouble renewing work permits for foreign staff. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on