18 minutes ago
CORRECTED-African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 18 minutes ago

CORRECTED-African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24

3 Min Read

 (Corrects date in headline and day in first paragraph)
    NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS: 
 *ZAMBIA - The statistics office is expected to release July
 consumer price index data any time starting today.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks slipped on Monday as demand for riskier assets
 ebbed after their recent strong gains, while the European
 Central Bank's apparent equanimity at the euro's two-year
 highs left the dollar languishing.               
            
 GLOBAL OIL    
 Oil prices gained on Monday after a steep fall the session
 before, buoyed by expectations that a joint OPEC and non-OPEC
 meeting later in the day may address rising output in Nigeria
 and Libya, two OPEC members so far exempt from a push to cut
 production.                       
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar on Friday,
 recovering from losses in the previous session after the
 central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark lending rate for
 the first time in five years.             
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Friday as demand for dollars by energy importers was
 counterbalanced by inflows from flower exporters, traders
 said.             
 KENYA BONDS
 Kenya has extended a sale of government bonds via mobile
 phones, the finance ministry said on Saturday, after demand
 fell far short of the 1 billion shillings targeted. 
              
 NIGERIA RATES
 Nigeria's interbank lending rate rose to around 20 percent,
 from 5 percent on Thursday, after the central bank sold
 treasury bills to mop-up excess liquidity and announced plans
 to sell dollars to businesses.               
 TANZANIA MINING
 Tanzania's President John Magufuli has threatened to shut all
 gold mines in the country if mining companies delay talks to
 resolve a dispute over billions of dollars in back taxes the
 government says they owe.               
 TANZANIA MINING DISPUTE
 Tanzania detained and questioned two senior local Acacia
 Mining          staff at an airport this week in a dispute
 with the government, two sources said on Friday, and the
 company said it was having trouble renewing work permits for
 foreign staff.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

