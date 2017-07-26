African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and the dollar held firm as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day for more clues on its tightening plans. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices firmed on Wednesday to hold near eight-week highs hit in the previous session, on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. stocks and as a rise in shale oil production shows signs of slowing. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday as investors looked elsewhere in high-yield emerging markets for carry-trade opportunities, but stocks gained as Kumba Iron Ore rose after resuming dividend payments. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's benchmark index hit new two-year highs on Tuesday, led by banking shares after the central bank said it was committed to opening up the local currency market to investors. NIGERIA PRESIDENT Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will return to his official duties as soon as doctors advise that he can end his medical leave, according to a statement from the presidency on Tuesday. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 14 percent on Tuesday, its governor said, but warned that the country's recession could be prolonged if strong and bold measures were not adopted. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady on Tuesday and traders said they expected it to ease slightly due to dollar demand from oil importers. GHANA GOLD Newmont Mining Corp handily beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as production improved, more than offsetting the impact of lower realized gold prices, lifting the miner's shares as much as 7.7 percent to a five-month high. TANZANIA ACACIA MINING Acacia Mining's shares fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, a day after the gold miner was hit with a tax bill of more than $190 billion by the Tanzanian government. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Tuesday but was expected to lose some ground after the central bank injected local currency liquidity into the money markets on Monday. UGANDA LAND A Ugandan government plan to change its constitution so it can forcefully acquire private land for public projects has ignited widespread anger, with critics saying powerful officials and individuals would use it as an excuse to grab land. UGANDA-IMF/ OIL Uganda's new-found oil reserves may account for as much as 4 percent of its economy annually in coming years if managed well, the International Monetary Fund's country chief says. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambia's target of 4.3 percent expansion of gross domestic product in 2017 remains feasible due to expansion in key sectors in the economy and tighter spending by the government, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA COPPER Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) said on Tuesday it was halting operations indefinitely at its Nchanga underground mine (NUG) in Chingola state due to theft of high voltage cables. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FIGHTING Suspected Christian militiamen killed two Moroccan peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Central African Republic on Tuesday, the mission said, in the second deadly attack on Moroccan forces this week. CONGO VIOLENCE The United Nations accused "elements" of the Congolese army on Tuesday of digging most of the mass graves it has identified in the insurrection-ravaged Kasai region of central Democratic Republic of Congo. BURUNDI MISSING Two members of a teenage robotics team from Burundi who went missing after a competition in Washington last week have been located and are safe, the city's Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE PARLIAMENT Zimbabwe's parliament on Tuesday changed the constitution to give back to President Robert Mugabe sole power to appoint the country's top three judges, a move the main opposition said could undermine the independence of the judiciary. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on