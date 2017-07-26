FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 4:52 AM / 23 minutes ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and the dollar held firm
 as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision
 later in the day for more clues on its tightening
 plans.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices firmed on Wednesday to hold near eight-week highs
 hit in the previous session, on expectations of a drawdown
 in U.S. stocks and as a rise in shale oil production shows
 signs of slowing.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday as investors looked
 elsewhere in high-yield emerging markets for carry-trade
 opportunities, but stocks gained as Kumba Iron Ore         
 rose after resuming dividend payments.
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's benchmark index hit new two-year highs on Tuesday,
 led by banking shares after the central bank said it was
 committed to opening up the local currency market to
 investors.            
 
 
 NIGERIA PRESIDENT
 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will return to his
 official duties as soon as doctors advise that he can end
 his medical leave, according to a statement from the
 presidency on Tuesday.            
 
 
 NIGERIA RATES
 Nigeria's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at
 14 percent on Tuesday, its governor said, but warned that
 the country's recession could be prolonged if strong and
 bold measures were not adopted.            
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was steady on Tuesday and traders
 said they expected it to ease slightly due to dollar demand
 from oil importers.            
 
 
 GHANA GOLD
 Newmont Mining Corp         handily beat quarterly profit
 estimates on Tuesday as production improved, more than
 offsetting the impact of lower realized gold prices, lifting
 the miner's shares as much as 7.7 percent to a five-month
 high.            
 
 
 TANZANIA ACACIA MINING
 Acacia Mining's          shares fell for a sixth straight
 session on Tuesday, a day after the gold miner was hit with
 a tax bill of more than $190 billion by the Tanzanian
 government.            
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was little changed on Tuesday
 but was expected to lose some ground after the central bank
 injected local currency liquidity into the money markets on
 Monday.             
 
 
 UGANDA LAND
 A Ugandan government plan to change its constitution so it
 can forcefully acquire private land for public projects has
 ignited widespread anger, with critics saying powerful
 officials and individuals would use it as an excuse to grab
 land.               
 
 
 UGANDA-IMF/ OIL
 Uganda's new-found oil reserves may account for as much as 4
 percent of its economy annually in coming years if managed
 well, the International Monetary Fund's country chief
 says.              
 
 
 ZAMBIA ECONOMY
 Zambia's target of 4.3 percent expansion of gross domestic
 product in 2017 remains feasible due to expansion in key
 sectors in the economy and tighter spending by the
 government, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on
 Tuesday.            
 
 
 ZAMBIA COPPER
 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) said on Tuesday it was
 halting operations indefinitely at its Nchanga underground
 mine (NUG) in Chingola state due to theft of high voltage
 cables.              
 
 
 CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FIGHTING
 Suspected Christian militiamen killed two Moroccan
 peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Central
 African Republic on Tuesday, the mission said, in the second
 deadly attack on Moroccan forces this week.             
 
 
 CONGO VIOLENCE
 The United Nations accused "elements" of the Congolese army
 on Tuesday of digging most of the mass graves it has
 identified in the insurrection-ravaged Kasai region of
 central Democratic Republic of Congo.            
 
 
 BURUNDI MISSING
 Two members of a teenage robotics team from Burundi who went
 missing after a competition in Washington last week have
 been located and are safe, the city's Metropolitan Police
 Department said on Tuesday.            
 
 
 ZIMBABWE PARLIAMENT
 Zimbabwe's parliament on Tuesday changed the constitution to
 give back to President Robert Mugabe sole power to appoint
 the country's top three judges, a move the main opposition
 said could undermine the independence of the
 judiciary.                    
 
 
