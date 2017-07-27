FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 4:37 AM / an hour ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 27

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Stocks, bonds and commodities were all on a roll in Asia on
 Thursday, as bulls scented a softening in the Federal
 Reserve's confidence on inflation that promised to keep U.S.
 interest rates low for longer than some had
 expected.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices were sitting just below 8-week highs on Thursday,
 buoyed by hopes that a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S.
 crude oil inventories will reduce global
 oversupply.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks scaled a 27-month high on Wednesday,
 buoyed by further gains by bourse heavyweight Naspers
          , while the currency firmed to reverse a run of two
 straight sessions of losses.            
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks surged 3.4 percent on Wednesday to a
 32-month high on improving sentiment after several mid-sized
 listed firms announced increases in half-year earnings,
 traders said.            
 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria plans to cut its oil exploration costs and move away
 from reliance on crude for export revenues, according to a
 national petroleum policy approved by the federal executive
 council this week.            
 
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 Nigeria's upper house of parliament backed a series of
 constitutional amendments on Wednesday that could weaken the
 presidency and boost the legislature, the latest twist in a
 two-year power struggle between the two
 institutions.            
 
 
 NIGERIA AGRICULTURE
 Nigeria's acting president will open a $1.5 billion
 fertiliser plant in the southeastern city of Port Harcourt
 on Thursday, highlighting efforts by Africa's largest
 economy to boost its agriculture industry.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was expected to weaken on
 Wednesday due to increased demand from oil and retail
 importers buying dollars to meet end-month obligations,
 traders said.            
 
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's producer price inflation              fell slightly
 to 3.6 percent year-on-year in June from 3.7 percent the
 month before, mainly due to lower gold prices, the
 statistics office said on Wednesday.                
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was stable on Wednesday,
 underpinned by the central bank mopping up 329 billion
 shillings ($91.39 million) in excess liquidity from the
 money markets, traders said.                
 
 
 TANZANIA GOLD
 Barrick Gold Corp         , the world's largest gold miner
 by production, reported better-than-expected quarterly
 earnings on Wednesday as its mining costs fell and said it
 would begin talks with the Tanzanian government next week
 about an export ban.              
 
 
 MALI-UN/CRASH
 A German military helicopter assigned to the U.N.
 peacekeeping mission in Mali crashed in the West African
 nation's desert north on Wednesday, killing the two crew
 members, the German military said.            
 
 
 CONGO SECURITY
 One of Democratic Republic of Congo's most notorious
 warlords, Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, wanted for alleged crimes
 against humanity, surrendered to U.N. peacekeepers on
 Wednesday, the U.N. mission in Congo (MONUSCO)
 said.            
 
 
 CONGO-VIOLENCE/UN
 The United Nations named three human rights experts on
 Wednesday to lead an international investigation into
 killings and other crimes in the Kasai region of Democratic
 Republic of Congo, a move that could set up a showdown with
 the government.            
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

