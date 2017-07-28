FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 20 minutes ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 28

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets sagged on Friday after U.S. tech shares
 retreated from recent rallies, though optimism about U.S.
 corporate earnings and the global economy underpinned
 overall sentiment.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices edged lower on Friday but were still near 8-week
 highs, buoyed by a decline in U.S. inventories and OPEC's
 ongoing efforts to curb production.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's main stock indices came within sight of
 record highs on Thursday only to be repelled by technical
 factors, with data showing the market had moved into
 overbought territory.            
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks extended gains for the 16th straight day on
 Thursday, posting their longest winning streak in more than
 two-years on improved sentiment following strong half-year
 earnings from several listed mid-sized companies, traders
 said.            
 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 At least 30 people including civilians and members of the
 military have died after an attempted rescue of an oil
 exploration team kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants
 in northeast Nigeria, officials told Reuters on
 Thursday.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was steady on Thursday due to
 subdued dollar demand from sectors like energy and
 manufacturing, traders said.            
 
 
 GHANA BOND
 Ghana sold a 1.49 billion cedi ($341.2 mln) five-year
 domestic bond on Thursday at a yield of 18.5 percent, lead
 arranger Barclays Bank Ghana said.                
 
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana's central bank's 1.5 percent rate cut this week will
 boost lending by local banks and is a signal that the
 economy is gradually improving, Moody's Investors Service
 said on Thursday.             
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was little changed on Thursday,
 and was expected to weaken due to dollar demand from
 commercial banks and energy companies, traders
 said.                
 
 
 ZIMBABWE POLITICS
 Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, challenged her
 president husband Robert on Friday to name his preferred
 successor, to end divisions over the future leadership of
 the ruling ZANU-PF party.                
 
 
 CONGO POLITICS
 The head of Congo's election commission said on Thursday
 that better security in the conflict-ravaged Kasai region
 had enabled preparations for a delayed election to replace
 President Joseph Kabila, but it still may not happen before
 a year-end deadline.             
 
 
 CONGO INFLATION
 Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank said on Thursday
 it expects inflation for this year to stand at 44.64
 percent, up from a previous forecast of 33.12 percent and a
 20 percentage point rise over last year.                
 
 
 CAMEROON DERAILMENT
 One person was killed in Cameroon when a freight train
 operated by state rail company Camrail derailed, less than
 one year after another Camrail train crash killed 79, an
 official said on Thursday.                
 
 
