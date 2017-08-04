African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 4

NAIROBI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *RWANDA - Rwandans go to the polls to elect their next leader, with incumbent, Paul Kagame, expected to secure a clean sweep of the votes and extend his rule for another seven years. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks inched up on Friday after a technology-led drop on Wall Street, while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar were pressured by news Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued grand jury subpoenas in his investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. GLOBAL OIL Oil markets dipped on Friday, with U.S. crude remaining below $50 per barrel, restrained by rising output from the United States as well as producer club OPEC. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand slipped to three-week lows against the dollar on Thursday, erasing most of the previous session's gains in a cautious market as a vote on a motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma drew closer. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was firmer on Thursday, as dollar supplies improved, boosted by a sell-off of hard currency by commercial banks looking to cope with a liquidity squeeze. KENYA ELECTION Passengers jostled with ticket touts and hawkers at Kenya's main bus stations on Thursday as thousands started leaving cities before next week's vote, some because they are registered in rural wards, others because they are scared of violence. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's private sector activity contracted for the third consecutive month in July, but at a slower pace, as firms took a cautious stance ahead of national elections next week, a survey showed on Thursday. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria and the International Monetary Fund disagree over how much the economy will grow this year, with the government saying 2.2 percent and the Fund opting for just 0.8 percent. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's state oil company said on Thursday it had signed financing agreements with Chevron and Shell worth at least $780 million to boost crude production and reserves. NIGERIA FOREIGN EXCHANGE Nigerian banks have started showing investors price quotes for the country's currency, the naira, on screens instead of giving them by phone, traders said. ZAMBIA POLITICS Police arrested a Zambian opposition leader on Thursday and said he would be charged with defaming President Edgar Lungu, an offence that carries a maximum five-year prison term. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on