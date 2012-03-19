FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 19
March 19, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 * Bank of Mauritius' rate setting committee meets. A Reuters poll showed seven
 out of nine analysts forecasting a modest rate cut, following on from a 10
 basis point trim to 5.40 percent in December.
 * National Bank of Kenya to release full-year results.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday
 with investors buoyed after the U.S. market hit an almost four-year high last
 week and with higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in
 the euro zone.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $126 a barrel on Monday, extending last Friday's gains,
 as prices were supported by continued concerns over a potential supply
 disruption from Iran and the prospect of a stronger U.S. economy lifting oil
 demand.                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 Yields for Kenyan debt may be locked in ahead of a loan that three banks are
 raising for the government while in Nigeria a central bank decision next week
 on rates should set the market tone.  
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand stood its ground against the dollar on Friday boosted by
 the waning strength of the U.S. currency and after central bank Governor Gill
 Marcus hinted that higher interest rates may be in store.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose sharply this week to an average of
 15.08 percent, from 14.25 percent last week, as state-owned energy firm NNPC
 and deposit insurer NDIC made large withdrawals, putting commercial banks in
 deficit with the central bank.  
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A Muslim cleric brokering peace talks between Nigeria's government and
 Islamist militant group Boko Haram said on Sunday he was quitting the
 negotiations because he doubted the government's sincerity after information
 was leaked.                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slid on Friday on interbank covering of short
 dollar and on importers' pent-up demand for the U.S. currency, while stocks 
 fell for the fifth straight day on profit-taking after rallying 
 on strong full-year results.                
 
 KENYA ELECTION  
 Kenya's next presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on March 4,
 2013, its electoral commission said on Saturday, a vote sure to draw
 international scrutiny after communal bloodshed that followed a disputed 2007
 ballot.                
 
 AFRICA TBILLS
 * The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 12.35
 at a March 16 auction from 12.12 percent at the last auction. 
 * The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills fell to 4.06
 percent at auction on Friday from 4.08 percent at the previous sale, the
 central bank said.  
 
 ANGOLA INFLATION
 Angola's annual inflation slowed to 11.32 percent year-on-year in February
 from 11.48 percent in January, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on
 Friday.                
 
 RWANDA RATE
 Rwanda's central bank held its key lending rate              at 7 percent on
 Friday, holding a relatively tight policy stance as it eyes a gradual fall in
 inflation in the east African country.                 
 
 MAURITIUS RATE
 The Bank of Mauritius is expected to trim its benchmark lending rate on Monday
 on the back of a worsening growth outlook for the Indian Ocean island 
 and a marked slowdown in year-on-year inflation.                  
 
 MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY
 Mozambique's economic growth accelerated to 8.1 percent in the fourth quarter
 of 2011 from 6.5 percent in the third quarter, data from the National
 Institute of Statistics (INE) showed on Friday.                 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  	
  
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)

