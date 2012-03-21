FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 21
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 21, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 * Kenya auctions 91-, 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion
 shillings. Heavy demand forced yields on both papers down last week.
 * Uganda to sell Treasury bills of all maturities.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased on Wednesday, as concerns about China's slowing economy
 dampened the optimism generated by a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy
 that has been pushing equity markets higher since late last year.
                  
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged towards $125 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp
 losses a day earlier, as lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks and a weaker
 dollar offset the prospect of top exporter Saudi Arabia ramping up supply.
                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell more than one percent against the dollar on Tuesday,
 breaking a 3-day advance and ending as the weakest performer in a basket of 20
 emerging market currencies as the greenback rallied and concern about Chinese
 growth hit commodity currencies.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MINING      
 They came on horseback or by foot, trudging through Lesotho's highlands and
 clutching tattered identity documents to back their claims that South Africa's
 gold mining firms ruined their lungs.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's central bank praised government steps to tighten fiscal policy in
 the face of growing inflationary pressures, and held rates at 12 percent, as
 expected by analysts and despite parliament voting through increased budget
 spending.                 
 * Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank AMCON plans to refinance its 1.7 trillion
 Nigerian naira ($10.78 billion) three-year bond with maturities of somewhere
 between seven and 10 years when the debt expires next year, its chief
 executive said on Tuesday.                  
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY                     
 A purported spokesman for Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram said on Tuesday
 the group had "closed all possible doors of negotiation" with a government of
 "unbelievers" that it cannot trust, and called on Muslims to join the fight
 against it.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's shilling        slipped on Tuesday on interbank dollar purchases,
 but traders said it should get support from foreign investors selling 
 dollars after a one-year Treasury bond auction was oversubscribed.
                    
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's one-year Treasury bond fell to 16.432
 percent in an oversubscibred sale on Turesday, from 18.030 percent a month
 earlier, the central bank said. 
 
 KENYA CENTRAL BANKER
 Kenya's central bank chief marched out of a hotel last month,  barely pausing
 for questions as the markets buzzed with rumours a parliamentary committee was
 set to call for his removal over a year's-worth of market chaos.
                 
 
 BOTSWANA DEBT   
 The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates edged up to 4.46
 percent from 4.45 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday.
 
 BURUNDI INFLATION
 Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 22 percent in February from 21.6
 percent in January, driven up by the high costs of housing, water and energy,
 the country's statistics board said on Tuesday.                
 
 BISSAU ELECTION    
 Guinea Bissau's top opposition presidential candidates called on Tuesday for
 results from Sunday's election to be thrown out before they are published
 because of "massive fraud", including double-voting and errors on the voter
 roll.                 
 
 DRCONGO ABUSE
 Security forces loyal to Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila
 were responsible for abuses and killings which left at least 33 people dead in
 the capital Kinshasa during last year's elections, a United Nations report
 accused on Tuesday.                  
 
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)

