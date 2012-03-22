FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 22
March 22, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 * Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of all maturities.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares gave back earlier gains on Thursday after data showed China's
 factory activity shrank for a fifth successive month, underscoring concerns
 about a growth slowdown in the world's second largest economy.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dropped below $124 a barrel on Thursday, after weak Chinese
 manufacturing data sparked concerns that energy demand growth could slow at
 the world's second-largest oil consumer.                  
 
 WORLD BANK
 Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Colombian Finance
 Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo are set to make the first concerted challenge to
 the U.S. grip on the top job at the World Bank, according to sources.
                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 For years South Africa's banks never realised they could make money out of
 millions of low-paid workers, but now they can't stop - just ask Salma.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * The Nigerian naira          strengthened against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market and held steady on the official window on Wednesday, as large
 dollar inflows from offshore investors boosted greenback liquidity and
 supported the local currency.
 * Yields on Nigeria's most liquid 3-year government bond fell on Wednesday,
 after a surprise decline in inflation and a move by the central bank to hold
 rates steady for a third time in a row.                 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY    
 Nigerian security forces killed nine Islamist Boko Haram militants and
 captured two in a shootout in northern Kano state and seized a cache of stolen
 police weapons, an army general said on Wednesday.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenya shilling        closed a tad firmer against the dollar on
 Wednesday, helped by inflows from debt and tea auctions, while East Africa
 Breweries Ltd.           led stocks higher.                
 * The average weighted yields Kenya's on 91-day and 182-day Treasury bill
            both fell at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.
                      
 * Kenya Commercial Bank         , the biggest foreign bank in South Sudan,
 plans to open as many as four new branches in the young nation this year to
 take advantage of retail, corporate and lending opportunities, an executive
 said on Wednesday.                 
 *  An expected easing in Kenyan interest rates from the second half of 2012
 could give relief to house buyers struggling with last year's sharp jump in
 rates, the CEO of specialist mortgage lender Housing Finance           said. 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 * Yields on Ugandan Treasury bills rose on all tenors at an auction on
 Wednesday, echoing analyst forecasts which said the rates had probably
 bottomed out even as Bank of Uganda (BoU) pursues a cycle of monetary policy 
 easing.                 
 *  The Uganda shilling        slipped against the dollar on Wednesday on
 demand for the U.S. currency from the manufacturing and energy sectors, but
 traders forecast a recovery of the local currency on possible offshore
 interest in the Treasury auction.                 
 
 UGANDA POLITICS
 Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye was arrested in connection with the
 death of a police officer during a riot in Kampala on Wednesday, a police
 spokesman said.                 
 
 MALI COUP
 Renegade Malian soldiers went on state television on Thursday to declare they
 had seized power and would look to hand over to a new, democratically elected
 government.                 
 
 ZIMBABWE DEBT
 Zimbabwe plans to float a $100 million bond to rebuild its dilapidated
 infrastructure as the country struggles to attract foreign investment, the
 finance minister said on Wednesday.                    
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 * Tourism revenues in Mauritius rose 12.1 percent in the year ended Jan. 31,
 on higher visitors arrivals, data showed on Wednesday.                
 * Mauritius' trade deficit widened 42 percent to 6.6 billion rupees ($226.8
 million) in January from a year earlier, driven by a jump in imports costs of
 machinery and transport equipment, official data showed on Wednesday. 
 
 RWANDA ECONOMY
 Rwanda's 2011 gross domestic product grew 8.6 percent compared to 7.2 percent
 a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Rwanda's central bank
 had forecast a growth of 8.8 percent for 2011.                 
 
 BRITAIN HOSTAGE
 Somali pirates freed British hostage Judith Tebbutt on Wednesday, saying a
 ransom had been paid, more than six months after gunmen killed her husband and
 snatched her from a luxury beach resort in neighbouring Kenya.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  	
  
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)

