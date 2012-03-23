FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 23
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 23, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 * Mauritius central bank holds Treasury bill auction.
 * Kenya expected to release weekly foreign reserves data.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Friday and growth-linked currencies such as the
 Australian dollar were shunned after data showing shrinking factory activity
 in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global
 economy.                  
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude was steady above $123 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp
 falls in the previous session, as better-than-expected U.S. economic data
 eased fears of a sharp slowdown in China hitting oil demand.                  
 
 MALI COUP
 * Mutinous soldiers said they seized power in Mali on Thursday and ordered its
 borders closed, threatening to reignite conflict in a Saharan region shaken by
 the turmoil in Libya.                  
 *  Gold miner Randgold Resources         said its operations in Mali were
 running normally, despite worries over unrest as renegade soldiers said they
 had seized power in the West African country.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 AFRICAN CURRENCIES
 The Ghanaian cedi is expected to stabilise next week after hitting a new low
 on Wednesday, with corporate dollar sales lending support to the local
 currency. The Ugandan shilling, which has also been under pressure lately, is
 expected to trade rangebound, though traders said a decline is possible.
                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's government bonds rallied on Thursday after domestic inflation
 surprised the market to the downside, backing the case that the Reserve Bank
 might not have to increase interest rates after all this year. 
 * South African stocks ended in the red for a third straight session on
 Thursday as concerns about Chinese growth hit miners and retailer Shoprite
          slid after it announced it would issue new shares and convertible
 bonds.
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 *  Nigeria sold 101.22 billion naira ($642.67 million) worth of treasury bills
 this week at a regular debt auction, with yields on the 91-day inching up
 while the 182-day bill had lower yields than at the previous auction, the
 central bank said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Dollar demand from the energy sector pushed the Kenyan shilling        lower
 on Thursday, but traders said continued offshore demand for the country's
 high-yielding debt would keep the local currency within its 
 recent ranges, while banks led stocks up.                
 * Kenya Airways           will spend $3.6 billion over the next five years on
 new planes and routes, mainly to connect travellers between Africa and Asia,
 its chief executive said.                
 * Kenyan investment company TransCentury          reported a 38 percent jump
 in pre-tax profit in 2011 from a year earlier to 869.3 million shillings
 ($10.5 million).                
 * Kenya's East African Cables           posted on Friday an 80 percent jump in
 full-year pretax profit for 2011 to 464.8 million shillings ($5.59 million),
 helped by a growth in exports, the company said.                 
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it expected Uganda's gross
 domestic product to grow about 4.25 percent in 2011/2012, accelerating to just
 under 5.5 percent in 2012/2013.                 
 
 BOTSWANA ECONOMY
 Uncertain global demand for diamonds could crimp growth this year and next in
 Botswana, but the world's biggest producer of the gems will see inflation
 remain above its target range, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
                  
 
 MALAWI POLITICS
 Malawi's President Bingu wa Mutharika responded on Thursday to growing civil
 unrest and calls for him to resign by saying he could rule his destitute
 southern Africa state "forever".                 
 
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)

