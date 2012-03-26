FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 26
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 26, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.	
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares struggled on Monday, with materials and technology stocks losing
 ground amid concerns about the impact on profits of a slowdown in the global
 economy.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged below $125 on Monday as a possible resumption in crude
 production from South Sudan offset supply worries on news of a sizeable drop
 in Iranian oil exports due to Western sanctions.                 
 
 AFRICA DEBT     
 Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to ease further at auction next
 week, but at a slower pace than previous weeks, due to concerns inflation
 might not fall in March as previously anticipated, traders said.
                   
 
 MALI COUP
 Life in Mali's capital slowly returned to normal on Sunday after most mutinous
 soldiers returned to their barracks, but rebels exploiting a military coup in
 the country pushed towards three northern towns.                
 
 SENEGAL PRESIDENTIAL VOTE  
 Senegal's long-serving leader Abdoulaye Wade admitted defeat in the
 presidential election, congratulating his rival Macky Sall, a move seen as
 bolstering the West African state's democratic credentials in a region fraught
 with political chaos.                
 
 WORLD BANK
 Emerging economies must be given a fair shot at leading the institutions at
 the heart of global finance or they will end up going their own way, a
 challenger for the top job at the World Bank said.                        
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks closed higher on Friday for the first time this week as
 a late rally inspired by a turn-around on Wall Street saw the market claw back
 losses.                
 * South Africa's rand was on track for its biggest weekly loss since
 mid-December on Friday as the local market scales back expectations of higher
 domestic rates this year.                 
 
 NIGERIA BOND
 Nigeria's United Bank of Africa          is looking to issue a $500 million
 Eurobond in the final quarter of this year or early next year to finance its
 foreign currency assets and expansion in Africa, Chief Executive Phillips
 Oduoza said on Friday.                
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Asian imports of West African crude oil are set to slip to 1.56 million
 barrels per day (bpd) in April while holding above the average level for 2011,
 a Reuters survey of oil flows showed.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar on Friday after banks
 trimmed their long greenback positions, compounded by inflows from offshore 
 investors, while bank stocks drove up Nairobi's bourse for the third straight
 day.                 
 
 UGANDA'S KONY HUNT
 The public meltdown of the man behind the viral "Kony 2012" video has thrown
 his campaign into turmoil even as the film succeeded in turning the world's
 attention to capturing an elusive and brutal Ugandan warlord.                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Anjin, the biggest miner operating in Zimbabwe's controversial Marange diamond
 fields, said on Saturday a two-day strike by workers had ended after
 management agreed to a 25-percent wage hike.                
 
