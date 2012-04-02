FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 2
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 2, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA 
 * Uganda's MPC sets Central Bank Rate for April. Analysts say a large drop in
 inflation in March and economic slowdown may push the Bank of Uganda to cut
 rates for a third month in a row, though it will be wary of any reduction
 hurting the shilling.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares kicked off the second quarter with a modest gain on Monday, as
 surprisingly firm China manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing
 in the world's second biggest economy, but caution capped prices before U.S.
 and European factory data.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose above $123 on Monday after positive manufacturing data from
 China eased fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest
 oil consumer and continuing tension in the Middle East threatened crude
 supplies.                
 
 MALI COUP
 A 72-hour deadline, set by West African bloc ECOWAS, for soldiers to start
 returning to barracks expired as northern separatist rebels said they had
 completed a lightning push south, seizing three regional capitals in as many
 days as Mali's army units retreated.                
 
 SUDAN CONFLICT
 Sudan and South Sudan on Sunday accused each other of launching attacks in the
 oil-producing area straddling their border after talks aimed at ending the
 worst hostilities since Juba declared its independence were
 delayed.               
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 Falling inflation in Kenya and Uganda is likely to put downward pressure on
 yields at Treasury bill auctions this week.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand and bonds firmed against the dollar on Friday as
 investors shifted focus to a better global risk environment after a week that
 was largely dominated by caution about a domestic interest rates
 verdict.               
 * South African stocks inched higher on Friday, booking a 4 percent gain in
 the first quarter and their second quarterly rise in a row, with miners among
 the top gainers during the session on higher metal prices.  
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote plans to list his $11 billion cement
 business, Dangote Cement             , on the London Stock Exchange next year,
 the Financial Times reported in Monday.                
 * Nigeria sold 80.91 billion naira ($513 million) in treasury bills this week
 at a regular debt auction, with yields on the 91-day paper falling but returns
 on 182-day bills rising from the previous week, the central bank said on
 Friday.                
 * Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed this week to an average 15.33
 percent, up from 13 percent last week, as treasury bill and bond sales soaked
 up cash liquidity.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        edged down against the dollar on Friday as the
 market awaited next week's interest rate decision, after a drop in 
 March inflation fell short of expectations.                
 * The Central Bank of Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves
             increased to $4.365 billion this week from $4.311 billion the
 previous week, it said on Friday.                      
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

