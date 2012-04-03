FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 3
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 3, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.	
 EVENTS:
 BOTSWANA-Central bank to sell 14-day certificate Treasury bills
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday on the back of strong gains in global equities
 overnight, after solid manufacturing data from the United States, and as
 leading Asian exporters offset signs of mild recession in Europe.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude was steady above $125 a barrel on Tuesday after sharp gains in the
 previous session, supported by fresh signs of a sustained recovery at the top
 oil consumer, the United States, and the prospect of tighter crude supplies
 from the North Sea.                
 
 MALI COUP
 Mali's neighbours agreed to shut their borders with the West African country
 on Monday as part of tough sanctions aimed at forcing the leaders of last
 month's coup to step down.                
 
 SUDAN CONFLICT
 South Sudan and Sudan began talks on Monday aimed at easing military tensions,
 but both sides' continued accusations of attacks by the other left little hope
 for a peaceful outcome.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 Falling inflation in Kenya and Uganda is likely to put downward pressure on
 yields at Treasury bill auctions this week.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar on Monday, after bullish
 China data boosted risk appetite, and government bonds rose, although demand
 for local debt could weaken if inflation data starts pointing to interest rate
 rises.                
 * South African stocks cruised higher on Monday as global investor sentiment
 was lifted by an upbeat reading of business activity in U.S. manufacturing,
 but blue-chip heavyweight MTN          fell again on concerns about a massive
 lawsuit.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * The Nigerian naira          gained marginally against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market and at the bi-weekly foreign exchange auction on Monday,
 supported by about $240 million in dollar sales by three local units of energy
 companies.                
 * Nigeria's Diamond Bank              falls 3 percent on FY loss.
                
 
 UGANDA RATES
 * Uganda's central bank left its key lending rate              unchanged at 21
 percent on Monday, saying that while inflation was declining risks to the
 outlook remained from food prices and a weak currency.                
 * The Uganda shilling        inched up against the dollar on Monday after the
 central bank left interest rate unchanged, with market players looking to this
 week's treasury bill auction for further direction.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's central bank is likely to keep its key interest rate              on
 hold for the fourth month in a row on Wednesday, with inflation still higher
 than expected last month and upside risks persisting.                
 * The Kenyan shilling        was steady against the dollar on Monday, with
 investors looking to Wednesday's interest rate meeting for direction, traders
 said, while stocks inched lower.                    
 
 TANZANIAN MARKETS  
 * Tanzania offers 7-year 10.08 percent Treasury bond on Wednesday.
                
 * Tanzania has received a $100 million credit from the World Bank to improve
 the investment climate and boost growth in east Africa's second-biggest
 economy.                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the first quarter of 2012 as a strong
 rupee and festering euro zone woes fuelled uncertainty in the island's key
 services sector, a survey showed on Monday.                
 
 NAMIBIA ECONOMY
 Robust mining and farming, as well as an expected boost from strong government
 spending in last year's budget, should keep Namibia's economy growing at a
 modest pace in 2012, with a slight acceleration next year, a Reuters poll
 found.                
 
 
