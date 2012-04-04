FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 4
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 4, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 6 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Monetary Policy Committee sets its key lending. Most analysts expect
 the Central Bank of Kenya to hold its Central Bank Rate at 18 percent for a
 fourth month after inflation failed to slow as much as hoped in March.
                                
 KENYA - The central bank offers 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills
 worth 10 billion shillings ($120.5 million).
 UGANDA - Bank of Uganda offers 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills
 worth 120 billion shillings ($47.9 million)
 TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions 7-year Treasury bond. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal
 Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was less inclined to take further
 stimulus measures, leaving investors looking for more clues to the global
 growth outlook.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude extended losses toward $124 a barrel on Wednesday after the U.S.
 central bank dashed hopes of further economic stimulus, while news that Saudi
 Arabia is likely to keep output high in the event of a strategic stocks
 release also weighed.                
 
 MALI COUP
 Mali's junta ignored a demand by neighbours for an immediate exit from power
 on Tuesday, instead simply repeating its offer to hold open-ended talks on a
 future transition to civilian rule.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For latest African fixed-income stories.                
 Frontier African debt auctions this week.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, partly tracking
 weaker government bonds after a weekly auction was poorly received due to
 investors' concerns about over-supply of paper in the coming month.
                  
 * South African stocks extended gains for the third day, rising 0.7 percent on
 Tuesday as strong U.S. data continued to stoke demand for commodities firms
 such as Kumba Iron Ore          and Exxaro Resources         .                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's Diamond Bank              said on Tuesday it will ask shareholders
 for their approval to enter into merger talks with other banks and to raise
 $200 million in bonds.                
 * Nigeria's all-share index rises 0.88 percent to 20,650.95 points on Tuesday,
 aided by gains in Diamond Bank              after the lender said it will ask
 shareholders for their approval to enter into merger talks with other banks.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the dollar on Tuesday in thin
 volumes, with market activity subdued ahead of a central bank rate decision, 
 while bargain hunters led stocks up.                
 * The average price for top Kenyan tea edged up to $3.36 per kg at auction
 this week from $3.26 last week, returning to its price levels for most of
 March, brokers said on Tuesday.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS 
 Shares in Tullow Oil          and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated         
 rise to lead the GSE Composite index higher for the second session in a row.
                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 Interbank dollar sales helped the UgandaN shilling        inch up against the
 greenback on Tuesday, a day after the central bank put the brakes on its 
 monetary easing cycle, with an upcoming T-bill auction likely to 
 set the tone.                
 
 SENEGAL POLITICS
 Senegal's new president has named Abdoul Mbaye, a former banker without any
 party affiliation, as his first prime minister, state television announced on
 Tuesday.                
 
 ZAMBIA DEBT
 Foreign holdings of Zambian debt have fallen to their lowest since 2005,
 reflecting uncertainty over the direction of policy following elections last
 year and the spillover from the global financial crisis, a central bank
 official said on Tuesday.                
 
 BOTSWANA BILLS   
 Botswana 3-month Treasury-bill yield falls to 5.32 percent.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  	
  	
($1 = 83.0000 Kenyan shillings)	
($1 = 2505.0000 Ugandan shillings)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.