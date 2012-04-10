FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 10
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 10, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction is 14 day
 certificate Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares struggled on Tuesday as investors
 remained cautious after Chinese trade data showed
 the world's second largest economy may be able to
 achieve a soft landing but global growth concerns
 lingered given the sharp slowdown in U.S. job
 creation.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures slipped towards $122 on
 Tuesday as a steeper than expected fall in China's
 overall imports in March raised concerns about oil
 demand growth in the world's second-biggest
 consumer.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Ghanaian cedi is set to remain steady this
 week, after falling to new lows versus the dollar,
 but may weaken without robust central bank
 intervention. In Uganda, increased dollar demand
 from importers is seen pressurising the shilling.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
 South African government bonds weakened due to
 heightened risk aversion emanating from the euro
 zone, while the rand was barely changed.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks clawed back some lost ground,
   as investors bought back shares of Kumba Iron
 Ore          and other resource stocks that had
 been hammered in the previous session.  
                 
 
 
 NIGERIA RATES
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates fell to an
 average of 14.41 percent, down from 15.33 percent
 last week, as matured treasury bill funds boosted
 liquidity and helped ease pressure on the cost of
 borrowing. 
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Suspected members of Nigerian Islamist sect Boko
 Haram have killed four people and a large
 undetonated bomb was found in Kano, authorities
 said, a day after at least 36 people were killed
 in a car bomb near a church in northern Kaduna.  
                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling closed flat against the
 dollar, holding at highs reached on when the
 central bank kept its key rate at 18 percent.
                
 
 KENYA TEA
 Kenyan tea production fell 12.9 percent in the
 first two months of the year from the same period
 in 2011 due to hot and dry weather in February and
 the impact of earlier frost attacks, the Tea Board
 of Kenya said.
                
 
 KENYA OIL EXPLORATION
 Kenya has seen a surge of interest for new oil
 blocks after striking oil late last month, a
 senior ministry of energy official said.
                
 
 MALAWI TRANSITION
 Prominent women's rights campaigner Joyce Banda
 was sworn in as Malawi's president, becoming
 southern Africa's first female head of state.
                
 * Malawi's finance minister expects suspended
 international aid to be restored under its new
 president.                  
 
 MALI CRISIS
 Mali's President Amadou Toumani Toure resigned,
 paving the way for the soldiers who ousted him in
 a coup to stick by a deal to restore civilian rule
 and hand power to the president of the National
 Assembly.  
                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING    
 Zimbabwe's bid to win majority control of
 foreign-owned mines was locked in confusion, as
 the prime minister contradicted a fellow
 minister's declaration that the state owned 51
 percent of firms that had not complied with local
 ownership laws.  
                 
 
 UGANDA POLITICS
 A group aligned to Uganda's opposition leader held
 a low-key rally after the government declared it
 illegal, a move which has drawn condemnation from
 human rights groups.  
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

