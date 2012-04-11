African Markets - Factors to watch on April 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - The central bank auctions 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion shillings. KENYA - HassConsult, which conducts the only property pricing index in east Africa's largest economy, releases its property pricing index for first quarter 2012. TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania sells Treasury bills of various maturities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as investors reduced their risk positions due to uncertainty over global growth prospects and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in struggling euro zone economies. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held at $120 on Wednesday, after posting steep losses in the previous session, as a cut in global oil consumption forecast by the EIA and an unexpected surge in U.S. crude stocks reinforced fears demand growth may slow. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand fell to a 2-1/2 month low against the dollar as investors dumped riskier emerging market assets for safer-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen, owing to a weak global economic outlook. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks edged lower tracking a downbeat mood in global markets and look set to weaken further with investors expected to move their money into less risky assets. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's central bank is seen mopping up liquidity from the market to support the shilling in coming days, traders said on Tuesday, when the currency held steady against the dollar and Safaricom shares dragged down stocks. KENYA TEA The average price for top Kenyan tea rose slightly to $3.38 per kg at this week's sale from $3.36 per kg last week, while the volume sold dropped, traders said. ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT Zimbabwean officials dismissed reports President Robert Mugabe was seriously ill in Singapore, saying he was well, on holiday there with his family and expected to return home this week. SUDAN OIL South Sudan said that Sudan had attacked a disputed oil-producing border region with warplanes and artillery, in the latest flare-up of violence that has delayed a summit between the former civil war foes. GHANA RATES Ghana's central bank could hike its primary lending rate by up to 100 basis points this week in a pre-emptive move against mounting inflationary pressures, including recent weakness of the West African country's currency, analysts said. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,049,000 tonnes by April 9, exporters estimated on Monday, compared with 1,038,928 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. MALAWI TRANSITION Malawi's new President Joyce Banda used her first official day in office to purge members of her predecessor's government, including the information minister suspected of being in a high-powered group trying to block her accension to office. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on