African Markets - Factors to watch on April 12
April 12, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
 of all maturities at its weekly auction.
 MAURITIUS - Government of Mauritius auctions
 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million
 rupees. 
 MALI - Dioncounda Traore will be sworn in as
 interim president with the immediate task of
 reuniting the country. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eked out small gains and the euro
 steadied on Thursday, reflecting investor caution
 over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone
 economies Spain and Italy, despite their declining
 yields that helped global equities rebound
 overnight.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady at $120 on Thursday as
 supply disruption worries eased with Iran saying
 it would present new proposals in the upcoming
 nuclear talks with world powers, reversing some of
 the previous session's gains.  
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar,
 holding around the 8 rand level after testing
 2-1/2 month lows earlier in the session during a
 softer trend for the currency caused by a bleak
 global growth outlook.  
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks ended slightly up in a
 volatile session were mining stocks including gold
 producers and ferrochrome firm Merafe         
 helped push the market higher.
                  
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          strengthened against the
 U.S dollar on both the interbank market and
 official window, supported by large dollar inflows
 from oil companies and offshore investors. 
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria's army chief told his soldiers they needed
 to be in "war mood" to fight the Islamist sect of
 Boko Haram, suggesting that peace talks with a
 sect that has killed hundreds of people this year
 were not on the government's agenda.  
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped but traded
 within its recent ranges as the market assessed
 the liquidity situation, after a sudden surge sent
 the central bank scrambling to soak it up, while
 stocks rose to a near five-month high.  
                
 
 KENYA TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark
 91-day Treasury bill            fell to 16.078
 percent at auction on Wednesday from 16.340
 percent last week, amid low demand.
                  
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya will maintain its tight monetary stance for
 another month or two despite falling inflation and
 a stable exchange rate, to ensure that it is
 completely safe to start easing, its finance
 minister said.                 
 
 UGANDA POLITICAL RISKS 
 The Uganda government's action to ban an
 opposition pressure group is likely to escalate
 violence in anti-government protests that have
 rattled the east African country since early last
 year. [ID:nRISKUG   ] 
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual inflation edged higher to 8.8
 percent in March, data showed on Wednesday,
 leaving analysts split on whether the central bank
 will later this week hike rates to pre-empt
 further price pressures or keep them on hold.  
                
 
 MAURITIUS BOND OFFER
 The Bank of Mauritius will offer 1.4 billion
 rupees worth of new five-year Treasury bonds
 ($48.03 million) for sale at an auction next week,
 it said.                
 
 MALI INTERIM PRESIDENT
 A labour activist turned political grandee, Mali's
 Dioncounda Traore will be sworn in as interim
 president on Thursday with the job of pulling his
 West African country back from the brink of
 collapse.                
 
 ANGOLA BANKS
 South Africa's Standard Bank          plans to as
 much as quadruple its branch network in Angola by
 the end of this year, as it targets explosive
 growth in the oil-rich nation, the head of its
 Angolan unit said.                   
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on      
  	
  	
	
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)

