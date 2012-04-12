African Markets - Factors to watch on April 12

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills of all maturities at its weekly auction. MAURITIUS - Government of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million rupees. MALI - Dioncounda Traore will be sworn in as interim president with the immediate task of reuniting the country. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eked out small gains and the euro steadied on Thursday, reflecting investor caution over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy, despite their declining yields that helped global equities rebound overnight. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady at $120 on Thursday as supply disruption worries eased with Iran saying it would present new proposals in the upcoming nuclear talks with world powers, reversing some of the previous session's gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar, holding around the 8 rand level after testing 2-1/2 month lows earlier in the session during a softer trend for the currency caused by a bleak global growth outlook. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks ended slightly up in a volatile session were mining stocks including gold producers and ferrochrome firm Merafe helped push the market higher. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira strengthened against the U.S dollar on both the interbank market and official window, supported by large dollar inflows from oil companies and offshore investors. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's army chief told his soldiers they needed to be in "war mood" to fight the Islamist sect of Boko Haram, suggesting that peace talks with a sect that has killed hundreds of people this year were not on the government's agenda. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped but traded within its recent ranges as the market assessed the liquidity situation, after a sudden surge sent the central bank scrambling to soak it up, while stocks rose to a near five-month high. KENYA TBILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill fell to 16.078 percent at auction on Wednesday from 16.340 percent last week, amid low demand. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya will maintain its tight monetary stance for another month or two despite falling inflation and a stable exchange rate, to ensure that it is completely safe to start easing, its finance minister said. UGANDA POLITICAL RISKS The Uganda government's action to ban an opposition pressure group is likely to escalate violence in anti-government protests that have rattled the east African country since early last year. [ID:nRISKUG ] GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual inflation edged higher to 8.8 percent in March, data showed on Wednesday, leaving analysts split on whether the central bank will later this week hike rates to pre-empt further price pressures or keep them on hold. MAURITIUS BOND OFFER The Bank of Mauritius will offer 1.4 billion rupees worth of new five-year Treasury bonds ($48.03 million) for sale at an auction next week, it said. MALI INTERIM PRESIDENT A labour activist turned political grandee, Mali's Dioncounda Traore will be sworn in as interim president on Thursday with the job of pulling his West African country back from the brink of collapse. ANGOLA BANKS South Africa's Standard Bank plans to as much as quadruple its branch network in Angola by the end of this year, as it targets explosive growth in the oil-rich nation, the head of its Angolan unit said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)