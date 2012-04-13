FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 13
April 13, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 GHANA - Expecting the central bank to announce its
 interest rate decision. Policymakers could raise
 the rate by up to 100 basis points to stave off
 inflationary pressures.
 MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank makes its monthly
 bank rate decision. Analysts expect the bank to
 hold rates after a 125 basis point cut in March.
 MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day
 Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares pared early gains on Friday after
 China's first-quarter growth was slower than
 expected, clouding the outlook for demand, but a
 better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign
 debt sale helped investors retain some risk
 appetite.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures slipped towards $121 on Friday
 as demand growth worries resurfaced after China's
 economic expansion lagged expectations, while
 caution ahead of talks between Iran and world
 powers and North Korea's missile launch capped
 losses.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICAN CURRENCIES
 The Ugandan shilling is seen strengthening against
 the dollar next week, with a Treasury bill auction
 likely to draw in offshore dollar inflows, while a
 local currency liquidity squeeze in Tanzania is
 expected to support its shilling.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.5 percent
 against the dollar, in line with other high-yield
 currencies, on expectations of further
 quantitative easing for the U.S. unit.  
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 Share prices of South African companies such as
 Assore          closed firmer after thin sideways
 trading and investors' eyes trained on U.S. and
 European markets for direction.                   
 
 NIGERIA BOND
 The International Finance Corporation has gained
 approval from the Nigerian government to issue its
 first naira-denominated bond, a senior official
 told Reuters.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram intends to bring
 down the government and "devour" President
 Goodluck Jonathan within three months, its
 purported leader said in his second al Qaeda-style
 video posted on the Internet.                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the
 dollar as oil importers bought dollars in
 anticipation that the local currency will lose
 even more ground due to a surge of liquidity in
 recent days, while stocks rose.                 
 
 KENYA BOND
 Kenya's central bank will sell a new 2-year bond
            worth 5 billion shillings ($60 million)
 at auction this month, traders said.
 ID:nL6E8FC21L] 
 
 MALI CRISIS
 Former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore took
 over as Mali's interim president from the leaders
 of last month's coup, promising to hold elections
 and fight rebels occupying half the country.
                  
 
 TANZANIA POLITICAL RISKS    
 President Jakaya Kikwete plans to kickstart
 political reforms in the east African country, but
 some in his ruling party want to keep the status
 quo that has helped them stay in power since
 independence from Britain in 1961.  
 [ID:nRISKTZ   ] 
 
 ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT
 President Robert Mugabe returned home, looking fit
 after a trip to Singapore that had ignited
 speculation the veteran Zimbabwean leader was
 seriously ill.                
 
 GUINEA-BISSAU POLLS
 Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau attacked the residence
 of former Prime Minister and presidential election
 front-runner Carlos Gomes Junior in what regional
 ministers condemned as an attempted coup in the
 small West African state.  
                
 
 IVORY COAST DEBT
 Ivory Coast is on track to achieve completion of
 an IMF-backed debt relief accord by the end of
 June and is expected to resume paying coupons on
 its defaulted Eurobond, the IMF  representative in
 the country said.                
 
 AFRICA MONEY
 A new book takes a more sober assessment of
 Africa's future based on its past and skewers many
 projections as bug-eyed,  wild and divorced from
 the region's history.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

