African Markets - Factors to watch on April 13

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Expecting the central bank to announce its interest rate decision. Policymakers could raise the rate by up to 100 basis points to stave off inflationary pressures. MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank makes its monthly bank rate decision. Analysts expect the bank to hold rates after a 125 basis point cut in March. MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares pared early gains on Friday after China's first-quarter growth was slower than expected, clouding the outlook for demand, but a better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale helped investors retain some risk appetite. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped towards $121 on Friday as demand growth worries resurfaced after China's economic expansion lagged expectations, while caution ahead of talks between Iran and world powers and North Korea's missile launch capped losses. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES The Ugandan shilling is seen strengthening against the dollar next week, with a Treasury bill auction likely to draw in offshore dollar inflows, while a local currency liquidity squeeze in Tanzania is expected to support its shilling. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.5 percent against the dollar, in line with other high-yield currencies, on expectations of further quantitative easing for the U.S. unit. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS Share prices of South African companies such as Assore closed firmer after thin sideways trading and investors' eyes trained on U.S. and European markets for direction. NIGERIA BOND The International Finance Corporation has gained approval from the Nigerian government to issue its first naira-denominated bond, a senior official told Reuters. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram intends to bring down the government and "devour" President Goodluck Jonathan within three months, its purported leader said in his second al Qaeda-style video posted on the Internet. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar as oil importers bought dollars in anticipation that the local currency will lose even more ground due to a surge of liquidity in recent days, while stocks rose. KENYA BOND Kenya's central bank will sell a new 2-year bond worth 5 billion shillings ($60 million) at auction this month, traders said. ID:nL6E8FC21L] MALI CRISIS Former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore took over as Mali's interim president from the leaders of last month's coup, promising to hold elections and fight rebels occupying half the country. TANZANIA POLITICAL RISKS President Jakaya Kikwete plans to kickstart political reforms in the east African country, but some in his ruling party want to keep the status quo that has helped them stay in power since independence from Britain in 1961. [ID:nRISKTZ ] ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT President Robert Mugabe returned home, looking fit after a trip to Singapore that had ignited speculation the veteran Zimbabwean leader was seriously ill. GUINEA-BISSAU POLLS Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau attacked the residence of former Prime Minister and presidential election front-runner Carlos Gomes Junior in what regional ministers condemned as an attempted coup in the small West African state. IVORY COAST DEBT Ivory Coast is on track to achieve completion of an IMF-backed debt relief accord by the end of June and is expected to resume paying coupons on its defaulted Eurobond, the IMF representative in the country said. AFRICA MONEY A new book takes a more sober assessment of Africa's future based on its past and skewers many projections as bug-eyed, wild and divorced from the region's history.