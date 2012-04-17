FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 17
April 17, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 * BOTSWANA - Treasury bill auction
 * KENYA - Parliament resumes, finance minister expected to present budget
 proposals    
 * Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and
 Nairobi.                
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares were capped while the euro fell on Tuesday, as soaring
 Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European
 Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro
 zone debt woes.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped to $118 on Tuesday, continuing its steep decline from
 the previous session, as Spain's debt woes reignited demand growth
 concerns and threatened to derail the global economic outlook.
                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For debt auctions this week, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as it tracked
 the euro, which hit a two-month low as a rise in the yields on Spain's
 government bonds signalled fresh worries about the country's fragile
 economic state.                  
 * South African stocks edged lower on a glum global outlook as the markets
 faced fresh concerns over Spain's fiscal problems and a resurgent euro
 zone crisis overshadowed optimism generated by higher-than-expected U.S.
 retail sales in March.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's index              sheds 0.28 percent to 20,685 points on
 Monday, dragged down by falls in oil and gas firms, including Oando
           , after it issues a surprise profit warning and said it expects
 to announce a loss.                
 * Nigeria's naira          weakened slightly against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market on Monday, as confusion over state-owned energy firm
 NNPC's planned dollar sales put dollar supply in doubt, but the local unit
 strengthened slightly at the official central bank auction.
                
 * Nigeria's Fidelity Bank 2011 pre-tax profit down                
 * Nigeria's Skye Bank says 2011 pre-tax profit fell                
 * Nigeria's forex reserves up 3.6 pct by April 12-CBN                
 
 NIGERIA BANKING
 Nigeria's banking crisis is over and the sector's earnings should see a
 substantial recovery when results come in for the first quarter of 2012,
 the chief executive of state-owned "bad bank" AMCON said on
 Monday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        pulled away from earlier losses to close steady
 against the dollar on Monday aided by inflows from aid agencies and
 payments for government securities, while stocks ticked down on low 
 trading volumes.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS    
 Ghana's cedi        hit new record lows against the dollar on Monday
 despite new central bank efforts to bolster the currency with a rate hike
 and measures to free up foreign reserves held by local banks.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE INFLATION
 Zimbabwe inflation slows to 4.0 pct y/y in March.                
 
