#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 18, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 UGANDA-Treasury bill auction worth 120 billion shillings
 MAURITIUS-Five-year Treasury bond auction worth 1.4 billion rupees
 NIGERIA-Inflation data for March
 ANGOLA-Inflation data for March 
 Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and
 Nairobi.                
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm demand at Spanish debt sales and
 positive U.S. corporate earnings boosted investor confidence in riskier
 assets.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures held steady above $118 on Wednesday as concerns on the
 euro zone crisis eased after a successful Spanish debt auction and a
 better growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.
                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For debt auctions this week, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 * Yields on South African government bonds were lower early on Wednesday,
 with prices propped up by news that billions of dollars could come into
 the market from abroad through the inclusion of local bonds in a world
 bond index.                  
 * South African stocks edged up on Tuesday as retailers and industrials
 helped push the market higher, defying pressure from gold producers such
 as Gold Fields          which were dragged lower on a drop in the spot
 price.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's Stock Exchange is three weeks away from completing a revamp
 that will see it relax restrictions on price swings, adopt the Nasdaq
 platform, open into U.S. trading hours and allow short selling, its
 executive director said on Tuesday.                
 * Nigeria First Bank              2011 profit jumps 48 pct yr-yr.
                
 
 KENYA IMF 
 The IMF on Tuesday approved the disbursement of $110.9 million to Kenya
 under the country's three-year loan program and warned the authorities to
 keep an eye on risks posed by the euro zone debt crisis and possibility of
 higher oil prices.                
 
 KENYA BUDGET
 Kenya has cut its domestic borrowing target for the 2011/12 fiscal year to
 62.1 billion shillings ($747 million) from 119.5 billion, thanks to a $600
 million syndicated loan due to be concluded in April, according to a
 budget policy statement.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS    
 * The Kenyan shilling        steadied against the dollar on Tuesday in
 subdued trading and was seen in range in coming days supported by
 tightening liquidity, while stocks recovered some of their previous day's 
 losses.                
 * Kenya's top grade tea price rises at latest sale.                
 
 BOTSWANA BILLS    
 Botswana 14-day cert yield unchanged at 4.45 pct.                
 
