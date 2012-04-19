FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 19
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 19, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 ZAMBIA-Treasury bill auction
 ANGOLA-March inflation data due
 Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and
 Nairobi.                
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro traded in tight ranges on Thursday ahead of a
 Spanish bond sale seen as a key test of investors' risk appetite amid
 renewed concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as investors remained
 cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond auction, with renewed fears of a euro
 zone debt crisis keeping a lid on oil demand.                 
 
 SUDAN CONFLICT
 Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir vowed on Wednesday to "liberate"
 South Sudan from its ruling party, a sharp escalation of rhetoric after
 fierce border clashes that edged the African neighbours closer to all-out
 war.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday in choppy
 trade that tracked the euro, which fell for a second straight session as
 euro zone debt worries mounted.                  
 * South African stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday, led by
 better-than-expected production figures from global miner BHP Billiton
          and despite pressure from other miners which retreated as
 investors sought refuge in non-commodity shares.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY 
 * The United States warned its citizens in Nigeria on Wednesday that
 Islamist militant group Boko Haram might be planning attacks on the
 capital Abuja - but the Nigerian government dismissed the alert saying it
 would create "undue panic."                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS    
 * Nigeria's First Bank              has appointed Goldman Sachs        and
 Citi Bank       to manage the sale of a $500 million Eurobond planned for
 later in the year, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.
                
 * The Nigeria's all-share index              rises 1.49 percent to a new
 4-week high of 21,094.51 points, lifted by gains in lender First Bank
 stock, which rallies almost the maximum five percent.                
 * Nigeria's naira currency          rose to its highest level in five and
 half weeks against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, after state-owned energy
 company NNPC sold $400 million to some lenders, which boosted dollar
 liquidity in the market.                
 * Nigeria's UBA swings to 28.5 bln naira loss in 2011.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS    
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill
            fell to 15.930 percent at auction on Wednesday from 16.078
 percent last week, the central bank said.                
 * The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the dollar on Wednesday,
 with traders saying tightened liquidity would drive up interbank rates and
 support the local currency, while stocks rose lifted by interest in 
 highly capitalised firms.                
 * Kenya expects food supplies to be stable to September due to improved
 output of key staples but will still need to import maize to boost stocks,
 the agriculture ministry said.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi        extended its slide to record lows against the dollar
 on Wednesday as manufacturers, telecoms firms and importers gobbled up
 greenbacks, traders said, frustrating Central Bank measures to support the
 local unit.                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 * The Uganda Securities Exchange aims to double its market value in the
 next five years and is lobbying the government for tax incentives to
 encourage companies to list, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
                
 * Uganda's 91-day paper yield edges up to 18.1 percent.                
 
 MAURITIUS BONDS    
 Yield on Mauritius 5-yr T-bond falls to 6.23 percent.                
 
 CONGO POLITICS         
 Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila named finance
 minister Matata Ponyo Mapon as his new prime minister, the government said
 on Wednesday, in a move aimed at improving the central African state's
 business environment.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

