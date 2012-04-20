FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 20
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 20, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 For stores from Reuters Africa Invesment Summit, click on                
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian
 dollar slipped on Friday after disappointing U.S. economic data stirred
 doubts about the strength of the recovery.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent held above $118 per barrel on Friday, with prices headed for their
 steepest weekly drop in more than three months as fears that the euro zone
 debt crisis could flare up again dented the demand outlook.
                 
 
 SUDAN CONFLICT
 Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir all but declared war against his
 newly independent neighbour on Thursday, vowing to teach South Sudan a
 "final lesson by force" after it occupied a disputed oil field.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Nigeria's naira          strengthened to 157.15 to the dollar on Thursday
 on the back of large dollar flows from energy companies, but dealers said
 it would probably weaken a little next week because of demand for the
 local currency.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 * South Africa's rand and government bonds slipped on Thursday, taking a
 break after sharp rallies earlier in the week and as investors fretted
 about the euro zone debt crisis.                  
 * South African stocks ticked up on Thursday for a third day running,
 boosted by solid demand at a Spanish bond sale and led by the likes of
 miner BHP Billiton         , which extended gains from the previous
 session on better-than-expected output figures.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS    
 * Citibank       is working on a number of mandates to issue Eurobonds for
 Nigerian banks as the banking sector recovers from financial turmoil, its
 country officer told Reuters on Thursday.                
 * Nigeria's all-share index              rallies the third consecutive day
 in a row by 1.40 percent to 21,388.88 points, a new four-week high, buoyed
 by gains in mostly banking stocks as investors react to planned Eurobond
 issuance by First Bank             , traders said.                
 * Nigeria to raise 90 bln naira in bonds next week.                
 * Pan-African lender United Bank for Africa          is in talks with
 billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, for a
 partnership to provide banking services to his Dangote Cement empire in 13
 countries, its chief executive said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS    
 * Kenyan shares rose to hit a 7-month high on Thursday lifted by a return
 of institutional investors in the bourse, while the shilling        held
 steady within recent ranges against the dollar.               
 * The yield on a new two-year bond            is expected to plummet at a
 highly subscribed sale this month as the central bank, keen on bringing
 down the cost of domestic borrowing, rejects less favourable bids, traders
 said.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in pan-African Ecobank Transnational Incorporated          fall
 after recent gains, dragging the GSE Composite Index          lower for
 the fourth consecutive session.                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 * The Ugandan shilling        edged down against the dollar on Thursday as
 greenback demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors outstripped
 inflows from offshore investors who participated in this week's Treasury
 bill auction.                
 * Uganda offers 3-yr Treasury bond for auction.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

