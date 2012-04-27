FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 27
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
April 27, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 27

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills
 worth 500 million rupees. 
 *KENYA - Sale of shares in Kenya Airways'           rights issue,
 meant to raise $250 million, closes.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which jumped
 overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but concerns over
 the health of European banks weighed on investor risk appetite after
 Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dropped on Friday to trade just above $119 a barrel  on
 renewed fears about the state of the debt-ravaged euro zone economies
 following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating.                
 
 SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 The United States on Thursday circulated to the U.N. Security Council
 a draft resolution that warns Sudan and South Sudan of sanctions if
 they do not comply with African Union demands to swiftly stop border
 clashes and resolve their many disputes.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand ended weaker against the dollar on Thursday,
 bouncing back from a big resistance area partly as dealers squared
 their positions before a long weekend.                
     Meanwhile, stocks rose 0.8 percent on Thursday with gold producers
 like AngloGold Ashanti          lifted by a rally in the price of
 bullion, but gains were tempered by falls in this year's top gainers.
                
      South African financial markets are closed for a national holiday
 on Friday, and trading will resume on April 30.
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold 90 billion naira ($572.70 million) worth of debt paper
 maturing in 2014, 2017 and 2022 at its regular auction on Wednesday,
 with mixed returns on the bonds, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said
 on Thursday.                
     Also, Nigeria's stock index              climbed to a seven and a
 half month high on Thursday, lifted by gains in the banking sector and
 an increase in foreign capital inflows.                
 
 NIGERIA BANKING
 Nigeria's Skye Bank              has raised $100 million in debt from
 a multilateral institution at a floating coupon rate of 6.3 percent
 for seven-years to boost its capital, its chief executive Kehinde
 Durosinmi-Etti said on Thursday.                
     The bank also said it will boost return on equity (ROE) to around
 15 percent by the year-end from  4.7 percent in 2011 and grow its loan
 book by 30 percent.                
 
 NIGERIA POWER PRIVATISATION
 Nigerian government agencies owe the state power firm $140 million in
 unpaid electricity bills, the power minister said on Thursday,
 hampering privatisation plans seen as vital for overhauling the
 country's dilapidated power sector.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Suicide car bombers targeted the offices of Nigerian newspaper This
 Day in the capital Abuja and northern city of Kaduna on Thursday,
 killing at least four people in apparently coordinated strikes.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        closed trade at 83.20/40 per dollar on
 Thursday, from Wednesday's close of 83.25/35, while the Nairobi's
 Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share          fell 0.6 percent to
 3,557.13 points on poor foreign investor interest across most blue
 chips and a dip in heavily weighted banking stocks.                
 
 KENYA BANKS
 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)          and Equity Bank          
 predicted strong profits this year after a resilient performance in
 the first quarter in the face of high interest rates and inflation.
                
 
 EAST AFRICA STOCK EXCHANGES
 Three east African bourses aim to set up alternative markets focused
 on fast-growing companies this year, a move they hope will also boost
 liquidity and draw more business.                                
 GHANA MARKETS
 Profit-taking in banking and energy stocks pushed the Ghana Stock
 Exchange Composite Index          lower, ending a three-session rally.
 
    The benchmark index fell 9.68 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,055.89
 points while the GSE Financial Stocks Index slipped 12.4 points, or
 1.3 percent, to 921.77 points.                
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda's rate of economic growth is expected to rise slightly during
 the next fiscal year as the country ramps up investments in
 transportation infrastructure, energy and education, the finance
 ministry said on Thursday.                
 
 GHANA REFINERY
 Ghana's state-run 45,000 barrel-per-day Tema Oil Refinery will resume
 crude processing by Monday, the plant's managing director said on
 Thursday, following a two-week shutdown.                
 
 CAMEROON MINING
 Sundance Resources Ltd          moved a step closer toward starting
 construction on its Mbalam iron ore project in west Africa and selling
 the business to China's Hanlong Mining, after signing off on key terms
 with the Cameroon government.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE POWER SUPPLY
 Mozambique's electricity supply will stay limited until the end of the
 decade with demand rising rapidly and as new big hydro projects face
 delays, a senior official at state-owned utility Electricidad de
 Mocambique (EDM) said.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

