African Markets - Factors to watch on June 26
June 26, 2012 / 5:47 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 BOTSWANA - The central bank is scheduled to
 auction its 14 day certificate Treasury bill. They
 do not indicate beforehand how much they will
 auction.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares were caught in choppy trade on
 Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a
 European leaders summit which many believe will
 not produce any substantive measures to solve the
 region's protracted debt crisis, now in its third
 year.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel on
 Tuesday as short-covering and forecasts of a drop
 in U.S. crude inventories offset worries that a
 European summit would be unable to produce a
 concrete solution to the region's debt crisis.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS 
 South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.4 percent to
 a three-week low against the dollar as uncertainty
 over euro zone debt undermined global investors'
 demand for riskier emerging market assets.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks ended lower on Monday as
 mining shares including Impala Platinum         
 and African Rainbow Minerals          took a
 beating due to lingering concerns that slower
 global growth will bruise the outlook for
 commodities.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 Nigeria's naira          traded flat against the
 U.S. dollar at the interbank market as oil firms'
 greenback sales boosted liquidity in the market.
                
 
 NIGERIA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND
 Nigeria's powerful state governors said on Monday
 they had approved federal government's proposal to
 launch a sovereign wealth fund with an initial $1
 billion, ending months of political wrangling.
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Three of Africa's largest extremist groups are
 sharing funds and swapping explosives in what
 could signal a dangerous escalation of security
 threats on the continent, the commander of the
 U.S. military's Africa Command said.
                   
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Monday,
 dragged down by end-month demand for dollars 
 from the energy and telecom sectors, while stocks
 rose for a second straight session led by energy
 firms.                
 
 KENYA KENOLKOBIL
 Employees of Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil
           have filed a lawsuit to prevent a
 takeover of the company by Swiss-based Puma
 Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer
           , citing expected changes that could
 affect their jobs.                 
 
 SUDAN FUEL SUBSIDIES
 Sudan's finance minister said the government would
 stick to its decision to cut fuel subsidies
 despite more than a week of anti-austerity
 protests in Khartoum and other cities.
                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana cedi currency extended its slow decline
 against the dollar on Monday on persistent strong
 demand for the greenback by local businesses to
 pay their imports, traders said.                
 
 ANGOLA INTEREST RATES
 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark
 interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the
 fifth straight month, the bank said after a
 meeting of its monetary policy committee.
                 
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
