African Markets - Factors to watch on June 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - The central bank is scheduled to auction its 14 day certificate Treasury bill. They do not indicate beforehand how much they will auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were caught in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a European leaders summit which many believe will not produce any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis, now in its third year. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel on Tuesday as short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.4 percent to a three-week low against the dollar as uncertainty over euro zone debt undermined global investors' demand for riskier emerging market assets. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks ended lower on Monday as mining shares including Impala Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals took a beating due to lingering concerns that slower global growth will bruise the outlook for commodities. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira traded flat against the U.S. dollar at the interbank market as oil firms' greenback sales boosted liquidity in the market. NIGERIA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND Nigeria's powerful state governors said on Monday they had approved federal government's proposal to launch a sovereign wealth fund with an initial $1 billion, ending months of political wrangling. NIGERIA SECURITY Three of Africa's largest extremist groups are sharing funds and swapping explosives in what could signal a dangerous escalation of security threats on the continent, the commander of the U.S. military's Africa Command said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday, dragged down by end-month demand for dollars from the energy and telecom sectors, while stocks rose for a second straight session led by energy firms. KENYA KENOLKOBIL Employees of Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil have filed a lawsuit to prevent a takeover of the company by Swiss-based Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer , citing expected changes that could affect their jobs. SUDAN FUEL SUBSIDIES Sudan's finance minister said the government would stick to its decision to cut fuel subsidies despite more than a week of anti-austerity protests in Khartoum and other cities. GHANA MARKETS Ghana cedi currency extended its slow decline against the dollar on Monday on persistent strong demand for the greenback by local businesses to pay their imports, traders said. ANGOLA INTEREST RATES Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the fifth straight month, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on