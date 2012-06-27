FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 27
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 27, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 GHANA - Expected to release the latest Producer
 Price Index data as well as first quarter GDP
 numbers.
 UGANDA - The central bank sells Treasury bills of
 various tenors worth 120 billion shillings. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was
 capped as investors concluded a European summit
 this week will fail to take concrete action to
 resolve the euro zone debt crisis, with Germany
 staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt
 burden.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell below $93 per barrel on Wednesday
 as heightened concerns that European leaders would
 fail to resolve the region's intractable debt
 crisis at a key meet this week offset tighter
 North Sea oil supply.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the
 dollar but stayed within its previous range, with
 investors waiting on political meetings towards
 the end of the week that are expected to give
 signals on the domestic economic outlook.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks ended flat as the fragile
 recovery staged in the previous session was pulled
 back by a bleak outlook for the country's major
 banks.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 Nigeria's beleaguered naira, bonds and stock
 market are likely to see little relief in coming
 months as jittery investors worried it could be
 hit by falling oil prices continue to sell off
 positions.                
 
 NIGERIA TREASURY BILLS
 Nigeria plans to raise 134.56 billion naira
 ($827.27 million) in Treasury bills ranging from
 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular
 bi-monthly debt auction on Wednesday, the central
 bank said.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is replacing
 the managing director of state oil company
 Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) and three
 other senior directors, the presidency said.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index         
 closed at a fresh high for 2012, thanks to bets 
 that interest rates will start falling soon, while
 the shilling barely moved against the dollar.
                 
 
 IVORY COAST DEBT
 Ivory Coast will receive more than 2.15 trillion
 CFA francs ($4.09 billion) in debt reduction after
 meeting conditions under the IMF-World Bank
 Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) scheme, both
 institutions said.                
 
 MAURITIUS RATING
 Moody's Investors Service upgraded the government
 bond ratings of Mauritius to Baa1 from Baa2 on
 Tuesday, citing a stronger institutional
 framework.                 
 
 ZAMBIA POLITICS
 A Zambian court overturned the suspension of the
 country's leading opposition party, the latest
 twist in a political saga that has unnerved
 investors in Africa's largest copper producer. 
                
 
