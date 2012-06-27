African Markets - Factors to watch on June 27

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Expected to release the latest Producer Price Index data as well as first quarter GDP numbers. UGANDA - The central bank sells Treasury bills of various tenors worth 120 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was capped as investors concluded a European summit this week will fail to take concrete action to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, with Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $93 per barrel on Wednesday as heightened concerns that European leaders would fail to resolve the region's intractable debt crisis at a key meet this week offset tighter North Sea oil supply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar but stayed within its previous range, with investors waiting on political meetings towards the end of the week that are expected to give signals on the domestic economic outlook. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks ended flat as the fragile recovery staged in the previous session was pulled back by a bleak outlook for the country's major banks. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's beleaguered naira, bonds and stock market are likely to see little relief in coming months as jittery investors worried it could be hit by falling oil prices continue to sell off positions. NIGERIA TREASURY BILLS Nigeria plans to raise 134.56 billion naira ($827.27 million) in Treasury bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on Wednesday, the central bank said. NIGERIA OIL Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is replacing the managing director of state oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) and three other senior directors, the presidency said. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index closed at a fresh high for 2012, thanks to bets that interest rates will start falling soon, while the shilling barely moved against the dollar. IVORY COAST DEBT Ivory Coast will receive more than 2.15 trillion CFA francs ($4.09 billion) in debt reduction after meeting conditions under the IMF-World Bank Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) scheme, both institutions said. MAURITIUS RATING Moody's Investors Service upgraded the government bond ratings of Mauritius to Baa1 from Baa2 on Tuesday, citing a stronger institutional framework. ZAMBIA POLITICS A Zambian court overturned the suspension of the country's leading opposition party, the latest twist in a political saga that has unnerved investors in Africa's largest copper producer. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on