African Markets - Factors to watch on June 28
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 28, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank sells 2 billion shillings
 ($23.77 million)in 91-day Treasury bills.
 ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
 of various maturities at its weekly auction.
 * Also expecting the latest inflation data for
 Zambia.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S.
 economic data, but prices were capped with
 investors tense ahead of a European Union summit
 of leaders deeply divided on how to tackle the
 long euro zone debt crisis and stop it from
 spreading.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude stayed above $93 per barrel on
 Thursday after rallying on an output cut by Norway
 and positive economic data from the United States,
 while investors eyed a summit of EU leaders that
 is unlikely to produce concrete measures to
 contain the bloc's protracted debt crisis. 
 [ID: nL3E8HS0UZ]
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South African government bond yields rallied
 towards all-time lows as global consumer inflation
 showed signs of easing, raising prospects of
 further monetary easing.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks edged lower as investors
 dumped resource stocks over markets jitters that a
 European summit will fail to end the region's debt
 crisis and Absa Group          led banking shares
 lower for a second session. 
                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira currency          firmed against
 the U.S dollar on the interbank foreign exchange
 market, supported by large dollar sales by units
 of two energy multinational companies and a
 slowdown in demand.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 The Nigerian army said it killed 17 suspected
 Islamist militants in gun battles in the northern
 city of Kano overnight, and militants shot dead
 one policeman.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        gained slightly against
 the dollar on Wednesday, supported by the central
 bank's mopping up of liquidity, while shares rose 
 for a fourth straight session.                
 
 KENYA TBILLS
 Demand for Kenya's six-month Treasury bills
            plunged at an auction after commercial
 banks put their cash into repurchase agreements of
 up to one month duration offered by the central
 bank to mop up excess liquidity.                
 
 KENOLKOBIL TAKEOVER
 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil           is
 confident that Switzerland-based Puma Energy's bid
 to take it over will be completed, it said on
 Wednesday, a day after its workers went to court
 to block the deal.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana's economy grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in
 the first quarter of 2012 while a sharp rise in
 producer prices underlined persistent inflationary
 pressures, the West African country's national
 statistics office said.                 
 
 IVORY COAST EUROBOND
 Ivory Coast's $2.3 billion defaulted bond rose
 sharply to a record high on Wednesday on news the
 country would receive over $4 billion in debt
 reduction from lenders and expectations it will
 resume coupon payments on its bond.
                
 
 TANZANIA TBILLS
 The Bank of Tanzania issued the following results
 for a ten-year treasury bond auctioned on
 Wednesday for a total amount of 15 billion 
 shillings ($9.54 million).                
 
 ANGOLA ECONOMY POLL
 Angola is set to return to strong economic growth
 this year as a rebound in crude output opens up
 new oil fields and existing ones complete
 maintenance cycles, a Reuters poll showed.
                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on      
  
  

($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)

