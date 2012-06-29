FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 29
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 29, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a
 statement on Zimbabwe, which is experiencing a
 tight liquidity due to lack of donor support and
 foreign investment.
 UGANDA - The statistics office will release
 inflation data for June at 11 am local time.
 Headline year-on-year inflation fell to 18.6
 percent in the previous month.
 KENYA- Also expecting inflation data for June.
 Market participants expect the rate to slow to
 11.50 percent from 12.22 percent in May.
                 
 IVORY COAST - Presidents of the Economic Community
 for West Africa (ECOWAS) meet to consider military
 intervention in Mali.
 MAURITIUS - The central bank sells 364-day
 Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro surged on Friday after
 European leaders agreed that euro zone banks could
 be recapitalised without adding to government debt
 and opened the way for tapping a rescue fund,
 soothing fears over growing credit strains in 
 Italy and Spain.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil rose more than a dollar to above $92 per
 barrel on Friday after European leaders agreed on
 steps to tackle the region's intractable crisis in
 a move that could lift the global economy and fuel
 demand, while supply disruptions also aided.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICAN CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan shilling could come under pressure in
 the days ahead if a lack of positive headlines
 from the European Union summit causes the Euro to
 weaken further.                
 
 AFRICA MONEY
 Some of the money Africa loses through artful
 officials diverting cash into offshore tax havens
 could be recovered after a push by the world's
 richest countries to share tax data.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South African stocks fell on Thursday as part of a
 global sell-off of equities with investors turning
 their backs on riskier assets amid concerns there
 would be no immediate solution to euro zone woes.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS    
 South African stocks fell as part of a global
 sell-off of equities with investors turning their
 backs on riskier assets amid concerns there would
 be no immediate solution to euro zone woes. 
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold 132.61 billion naira worth of 5-year,
 7-year and 10-year bonds maturing in 2017, 2019
 and 2022 at its regular weekly auction, with
 yields higher than at the previous auctions, the
 Debt Management Office (DMO) said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Falling KenolKobil           shares helped break a
 four-day rally by Kenyan stocks, while the
 shilling        slipped against the dollar on
 energy sector importer demand for the greenback. 
                
 
 KENYA COFFEE
 Declining demand for Kenyan coffee in Europe due
 to the festering euro area crisis could be one of
 the factors pushing its coffee prices down, the
 east African nation's coffee industry regulator
 said.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Total main crop purchases declared by private
 buyers to Ghana's industry regulator Cocobod were
 798,736 tonnes, down 12.8 percent on the 916,810
 tonnes produced in the same part of last year's
 season, according to Cocobod data.                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Mauritius's economic growth fell to 2.8 percent in
 the first quarter of this year from 5.1 percent
 last year, hit by a slowdown in Europe, which cut
 demand for the island state's exports and tourist
 arrivals, the government said on Friday.
                
 
 TANZANIA STRIKE
 Doctors stepped up their strike for better pay at
 public hospitals across Tanzania in a sign of
 solidarity with a leader of a medical group who
 claimed he was kidnapped and tortured by persons
 unknown.                 
 
 SUDAN POLITICS
 Outside the University of Khartoum, riot police in
 blue fatigues perch on pickup trucks, keeping
 watch as young women in bright headscarves and men
 in button-down shirts walk by carrying textbooks
 to class in Sudan's intense summer heat.
                
 
 
 
