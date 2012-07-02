FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 2
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 2, 2012 / 5:22 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a statement on Zimbabwe
 UGANDA - Interest rate decision to be announced by the central bank
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at the start
 of the third quarter after Europe leaders agreed to shore up the
 region's troubled banks, but the euro gave up some of its gains
 amid concerns that the debt crisis is still far from over.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dropped towards $96 a barrel on Monday as weak factory
 data from top energy consumer China spurred caution, after oil
 prices posted their fourth biggest daily gain on record in the
 prior session. 
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand jumped as much as 2.7 percent against the
 dollar, recording it's biggest daily gain since late November 2011
 as renewed optimism about a solution to Europe's debt problems
 fired up risk appetite.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold a total of 134.56 billion naira in treasury bills with
 maturities ranging from three months to one year at its bi-monthly
 auction, with yield performance mixed compared with the previous
 auction, the central bank said.                
 
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2012 from a
 year ago and data showed inflation had slowed further in June,
 strengthening the case for a start to monetary policy easing.
                
 
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Masked assailants launched simultaneous gun and grenade raids on
 two churches in a Kenyan town on Sunday, killing at least 17 people
 in the worst attack in the country since Kenya sent troops into
 Somalia to crush al Shabaab militants. [ID: nL6E8I1095]
 
 UGANDA
 Falling food prices in Uganda helped to slow year-on-year inflation
              to 18 percent in June, the government said on Friday,
 signalling that policymakers will cut interest rates when they meet
 on Monday.               
 
 IVORY COAST DEBT
 The Paris Club of creditor nations said on Friday it had agreed to
 cancel nearly all of the Ivory Coast's debt and that, including
 bilateral deals, the west African nation's debt would be reduced to
 $6.497 billion.                
 
 SUDAN
 Sudanese police fired teargas at protesters angered by rising
 prices on Sunday, witnesses said, after a senior official accused
 "Zionist institutions" of fanning anti-government demonstrations
 which echo Arab Spring unrest elsewhere. [            
 
 MAURITIUS
 Mauritius trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.5
 percent from 3.6 percent, blaming the slowdown in European markets
 for weak first quarter growth figures. 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
