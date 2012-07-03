FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 3
July 3, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is 14 day certificate
 treasury bill
 ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a statement on Zimbabwe
 UGANDA - Interest rate decision to be announced by the central bank
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose as manufacturing data around the world
 highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone debt
 crisis, raising expectations that major central banks will take
 further policy steps to support the fragile economy. 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel as escalating tensions
 between Iran and the west offset concerns that gloomy manufacturing
 data from China, the United States and Europe will hurt oil demand.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand steadied at a month high against the dollar,
 underpinned by good flows into the local bond market during a
 global risk rally that is propping up emerging markets.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks edged down as the bourse upgraded its trading
 platform, dragged lower by heavyweights such as Anglo American
 Platinum          and the ebbing of investor euphoria over Friday's
 deal on the European debt crisis.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          eased against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market but was stable at the central bank's foreign
 exchange auction on Monday, as demand for the greenback by
 importers and foreign firms remitting dividends outweighed dollar
 sales by oil companies.                
 
 KENYA OIL
 Kenya has agreed to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil
 per year, a senior Kenyan energy official said.                
 
 Kenya has also issued exploration licences for seven of its
 remaining 12 petroleum blocks, a senior Kenyan official said on
 Monday, as the hunt for oil and gas in east Africa heats up.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares closed on Monday at a near 1-year high on resilient
 corporate earnings while the shilling held its ground against the
 dollar ahead of an interest rate decision later in the week.
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down 3.7
 percent year-on-year at 1,238,000 tonnes by July 1, compared with
 1,285,716 tonnes in the same period of the previous season,
 exporters estimated.                
 
 ZAMBIA CURRENCY
 Zambia's kwacha rallied to its highest level in nearly two months,
 driven up by a new law limiting the use of dollars in Africa's top
 copper producer that has forced locals to convert hard currency
 into kwacha, analysts said.                
 
 
