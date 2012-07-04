African Markets - Factors to watch on July 4

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe's chamber of mines is expected to release production figures for gold and other key metals for the first six months of 2012 KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya will auction 182-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a third day in a row, as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy, ahead of a policy meeting by the European Central Bank. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude remained steady at $100 per barrel on Wednesday as weak global economic data fuelled expectations of a stimulus response by central banks, and as supply disruption worries on rising tensions over Iran's nuclear programme supported prices, offsetting demand concerns. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.1 percent against the dollar to its strongest level in 7-1/2 weeks, boosted by increased demand from local companies repatriating their foreign currency to meet corporate year-end needs. [ID: nL6E8I3BFZ] SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks gained 1 percent as a surge in new vehicle sales drove prices of automobile retailers such as Imperial Holdings higher. NIGERIA BANKS Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" said it may list three lenders that were nationalised as part of a bailout in 2009, instead of selling them to rivals, as it seeks to determine fair value for the banks. NIGERIA SECURITY An explosion rocked a shopping mall in an upmarket district of the Nigerian capital Abuja, the emergency services said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares hit a 12-month high, propelled by gains in blue chip firms, while the shilling finished the day unchanged as the market awaited a key rate decision later in the week. MAURITIUS CREDIT LINE The Bank of Mauritius has offered the country's banks a foreign currency credit line worth 600 million euros to help exporters refinance loans in the face of pressure from the euro zone crisis, a central bank official said. ZIMBABWE Zimbabwe has given foreign-owned banks one year to hand over 51 percent stakes to locals, according to a government notice, as President Robert Mugabe ramps up a drive to force all foreign-owned businesses to surrender majority control to blacks. SUDAN SUKUK Sudan's latest issue of Islamic "sukuk" bonds was fully subscribed and raised the Sudanese pound equivalent of about $160 million, and two more such issues are planned this year to help make up for the loss of oil revenue, a debt official said. [ID: nL6E8I39JQ] UGANDA RATES The Bank of Uganda cut its benchmark lending rate for the second month in a row and said more gradual policy easing was on the cards as inflation slowed further in the coming year. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on