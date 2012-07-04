FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 4
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 4, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe's chamber of mines is expected to release
 production figures for gold and other key metals for the first six
 months of 2012
 KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya will auction 182-day Treasury bills
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a third day in
 a row, as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy
 stimulus to support the faltering global economy, ahead of a policy
 meeting by the European Central Bank.                
 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude remained steady at $100 per barrel on Wednesday as weak
 global economic data fuelled expectations of a stimulus response by
 central banks, and as supply disruption worries on rising tensions
 over Iran's nuclear programme supported prices, offsetting demand
 concerns.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.1 percent against the
 dollar to its strongest level in 7-1/2 weeks, boosted by increased
 demand from local companies repatriating their foreign currency to
 meet corporate year-end needs. [ID: nL6E8I3BFZ]
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks gained 1 percent as a surge in new vehicle
 sales drove prices of automobile retailers such as Imperial
 Holdings          higher.                
 
 
 NIGERIA BANKS
 Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" said it may list three lenders
 that were nationalised as part of a bailout in 2009, instead of
 selling them to rivals, as it seeks to determine fair value for the
 banks.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 An explosion rocked a shopping mall in an upmarket district of the
 Nigerian capital Abuja, the emergency services said, but there were
 no immediate reports of casualties.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares hit a 12-month high, propelled by gains in blue chip
 firms, while the shilling finished the day unchanged as the market
 awaited a key rate decision later in the week.                
 
 MAURITIUS CREDIT LINE
 The Bank of Mauritius has offered the country's banks a foreign
 currency credit line worth 600 million euros to help exporters
 refinance loans in the face of pressure from the euro zone crisis,
 a central bank official said.                
 
 ZIMBABWE
 Zimbabwe has given foreign-owned banks one year to hand over 51
 percent stakes to locals, according to a government notice, as
 President Robert Mugabe ramps up a drive to force all foreign-owned
 businesses to surrender majority control to blacks.                
 
 SUDAN SUKUK
 Sudan's latest issue of Islamic "sukuk" bonds was fully subscribed
 and raised the Sudanese pound equivalent of about $160 million, and
 two more such issues are planned this year to help make up for the
 loss of oil revenue, a debt official said. [ID: nL6E8I39JQ]
 
 UGANDA RATES
 The Bank of Uganda cut its benchmark lending rate              for
 the second month in a row and said more gradual policy easing was
 on the cards as inflation slowed further in the coming year.
                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

