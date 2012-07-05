FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 5
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 5, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia to auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills. 
 KENYA- The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets to set
 rates.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 A rally in Asian shares fizzled out on Thursday as markets marked
 time before the European Central Bank's policy decision later in
 the day, with the euro staying pressured by widespread expectations
 of a rate cut to support fragile euro zone growth.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures were steady below $100 a barrel in early Asian trade
 on Thursday as fresh evidence of weakness in European economies
 triggered demand concerns, even as investors kept up hopes for
 stimulus measures to counter fragile global growth. 
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand eased slightly from a 7-week high against the
 dollar on Wednesday but looked set to hold its ground due to strong
 appetite for domestic debt from investors becoming less concerned
 about the euro zone debt crisis.                
 
 Yields on South African bonds hit fresh lows, driven by offshore
 investors piling into local debt to chase higher
 yields.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks finished slightly firmer on Wednesday but
 banks including Nedbank          tumbled on lingering profit
 worries while investors kept a vigil in waiting for European rate
 decisions for direction.                
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira firmed against the greenback on the interbank
 market, after dollar sales by the central bank and two oil firms
 boosted liquidity amid lacklustre demand, traders said. 
                
 
 NIGERIA BONDS
 Nigeria plans to auction 254.61 billion naira ($1.57 billion) in
 treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one
 year at its bi-monthly debt auction on July 12, the central bank
 said in a public notice.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        gained against the dollar, lifted by
 earnings from farm exports, while shares edged up and equity market
 participants said a possible interest rate cut this week could
 boost them further.                
 
 KENYA BONDS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills
            rose to 13.0 percent in a massivley under-subscribed
 sale from 12.431 percent at the previous auction in June, the
 central bank said.                
 
 KENYA OIL
 Kenya is cancelling an agreement to import 4 million tonnes of
 Iranian crude oil per year because of international sanctions
 against Iran, its top energy official said. [ID: nL6E8I46ST]
 
 TANZANIA ENERGY
 Tanzania lowered marginally the cap on the prices of petrol, diesel
 and kerosene, citing a stronger local currency and lower freight
 costs, the energy regulator said.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
