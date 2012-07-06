FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 6
July 6, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 MAURITIUS - Mauritius to announce inflation rate for June.
 RWANDA - Bank of Rwanda holds monetary policy meeting to announce
 benchmark repo rate 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slipped on Friday, taking their cue from falls
 overnight in global stock markets.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell more than $1 to below $100 per barrel on Friday as
 stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns
 about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour
 dispute in Norway are expected to check losses. 
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 The rand was slightly firmer within a recent range, reacting to
 international central banks lowering interest rates and pumping
 more money into markets to try and boost growth.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African shares gained slight ground, buoyed by three global
 central bank rate cuts to jump start economic activity, boosting
 miners such as Kumba Iron Ore         .                 
 
 NIGERIA BONDS
 Nigeria plans to raise between 200 billion and 280 billion naira
 ($1.23 billion - $1.72 billion) in sovereign bonds           
 ranging between 5 and 10 years in the third quarter of the year,
 the Debt Management Office (DMO) said, less than its second quarter
 debt issuance.                
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank declared a measure of victory over high
 inflation and currency volatility after a months-long battle,
 cutting its benchmark lending rate by a bigger-than-expected one
 and a half percentage points.                
 
 KENYA CURRENCY
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the dollar in
 after-hours trading after the central bank cut its key lending rate
 for the first time since January last year, and is seen losing more
 ground.                 
 
 SUDAN OIL
 Sudan has signed oil exploration and production-sharing deals with
 foreign companies on nine blocks, a senior oil official said,
 sealing investments of $1 billion in Sudan, which is struggling to
 deal with a big loss in oil revenues.                
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 Ivory Coast has made a good faith payment of $2.1 million against
 outstanding arrears on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond
                 , in addition to its payment of the June coupon,
 the west African country's finance minister said.                 
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
