African Markets - Factors to watch on July 9
#Energy
July 9, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 9

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday .
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ETHIOPIA - Start of the 19th African Union Summit meetings in Addis
 Ababa after the withdrawal of the offer by Malawi to host them over its
 objections to the planned attendance of Sudan's wanted president Omar
 Hassan al-Bashir. Runs until July 16.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro slumped on Monday as sluggish U.S. jobs data
 and cooling inflation in China deepened worries about slowing global
 economic growth and reinforced risk aversion ahead of a meeting aimed at
 defining steps to shore up Europe's banks.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed toward $99 a barrel on Monday as failed labour talks
 in Norway stoked worries of a total output shutdown, while hopes China
 would ease monetary policy and improve fuel demand also supported
 prices.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Demand for Kenyan debt is likely to remain muted as long as the central
 bank continues to mop up liquidity. In Nigeria, yields are expected to
 be flat next week as the market looks forward to inflation data and a
 central bank interest rate decision.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African shares ended flat on Friday after a volatile session that
 saw investors spooked by disappointing U.S. employment data pull
 resource firms such as Harmony Gold         , lower.                
     The rand fell as much as 1.75 percent to a 7-day trough against the
 dollar on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers hit global
 risk sentiment, sending investors scurrying to safe haven assets.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose slightly this week to an average
 of 15.33 percent, from 15.16 percent last week, as naira liquidity fell,
 on large outflows to foreign exchange purchases, traders said on Friday.
                
     The naira closed up 0.75 percent against the dollar on the interbank
 market on Friday, after a surge of dollar inflows from foreign investors
 positioning to buy treasury bills, dealers said.                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Italian oil major Eni          said on Sunday there has been an oil
 spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta due
 to sabotage.                  
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A Nigerian senator and several other people were killed on Sunday when
 gunmen attacked a mass burial for 63 victims of violence the previous
 day in ethnically mixed Plateau state, a government official said.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        rebounded 1 percent from its session low on
 Friday to close firmer against the dollar, as investors began
 liquidating some dollar positions following the shilling's rate-cut
 induced dip.
     The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's
 close of 84.15/35.                
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index         
 finished the day almost flat, having shed two points to close at
 3,793.32 points.
 
 KENYA SOMALIA OIL EXPLORATION
 Somalia's government accused Kenya on Friday of awarding offshore oil
 and gas exploration blocks illegally to multinationals Total and Eni
 because the concessions lie in waters claimed by Somalia.
                
 
 UGANDA POWER FIRM LISTING
 Uganda's sole power distributor Umeme plans to list this year  on the
 Uganda and Nairobi stock exchanges as it looks to raise capital to
 finance the country's electricity network, its managing director said on
 Friday.                
 
 RWANDA REPO RATE
 Rwanda central bank held its key repo rate              at 7.50 percent
 on Friday, saying while there was a general easing of price pressures
 there would be no cuts until the inflation rate falls were entrenched
 domestically and regionally.                
 
 MAURITIUS INFLATION
 The average annual inflation rate in Mauritius              fell in June
 for a seventh straight month, to 5.1 percent, the statistics office said
 on Friday.                
 
 SEYCHELLES INFLATION
 Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.2 percent in June from the previous
 month, increasing the year-on-year inflation rate              to 8.9
 percent, official data showed on Friday.                
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO FIGHTING
 Rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo seized a second town from
 fleeing government forces on Sunday, witnesses and a rebel spokesman
 said, a further embarrassment for the U.N.-backed army after the
 insurgents took a mineral transit town.                
 
 CAMEROON MINING
 More than three years on and a $4.3 billion project to build a bauxite
 mining and alumina refinery in Cameroon is still waiting for a mining
 permit, a company executive said on Friday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
