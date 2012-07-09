African Markets - Factors to watch on July 9

NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday . - - - - - EVENTS: *ETHIOPIA - Start of the 19th African Union Summit meetings in Addis Ababa after the withdrawal of the offer by Malawi to host them over its objections to the planned attendance of Sudan's wanted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir. Runs until July 16. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro slumped on Monday as sluggish U.S. jobs data and cooling inflation in China deepened worries about slowing global economic growth and reinforced risk aversion ahead of a meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude climbed toward $99 a barrel on Monday as failed labour talks in Norway stoked worries of a total output shutdown, while hopes China would ease monetary policy and improve fuel demand also supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Demand for Kenyan debt is likely to remain muted as long as the central bank continues to mop up liquidity. In Nigeria, yields are expected to be flat next week as the market looks forward to inflation data and a central bank interest rate decision. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African shares ended flat on Friday after a volatile session that saw investors spooked by disappointing U.S. employment data pull resource firms such as Harmony Gold , lower. The rand fell as much as 1.75 percent to a 7-day trough against the dollar on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers hit global risk sentiment, sending investors scurrying to safe haven assets. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose slightly this week to an average of 15.33 percent, from 15.16 percent last week, as naira liquidity fell, on large outflows to foreign exchange purchases, traders said on Friday. The naira closed up 0.75 percent against the dollar on the interbank market on Friday, after a surge of dollar inflows from foreign investors positioning to buy treasury bills, dealers said. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Italian oil major Eni said on Sunday there has been an oil spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta due to sabotage. NIGERIA SECURITY A Nigerian senator and several other people were killed on Sunday when gunmen attacked a mass burial for 63 victims of violence the previous day in ethnically mixed Plateau state, a government official said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rebounded 1 percent from its session low on Friday to close firmer against the dollar, as investors began liquidating some dollar positions following the shilling's rate-cut induced dip. The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 84.15/35. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index finished the day almost flat, having shed two points to close at 3,793.32 points. KENYA SOMALIA OIL EXPLORATION Somalia's government accused Kenya on Friday of awarding offshore oil and gas exploration blocks illegally to multinationals Total and Eni because the concessions lie in waters claimed by Somalia. UGANDA POWER FIRM LISTING Uganda's sole power distributor Umeme plans to list this year on the Uganda and Nairobi stock exchanges as it looks to raise capital to finance the country's electricity network, its managing director said on Friday. RWANDA REPO RATE Rwanda central bank held its key repo rate at 7.50 percent on Friday, saying while there was a general easing of price pressures there would be no cuts until the inflation rate falls were entrenched domestically and regionally. MAURITIUS INFLATION The average annual inflation rate in Mauritius fell in June for a seventh straight month, to 5.1 percent, the statistics office said on Friday. SEYCHELLES INFLATION Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.2 percent in June from the previous month, increasing the year-on-year inflation rate to 8.9 percent, official data showed on Friday. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO FIGHTING Rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo seized a second town from fleeing government forces on Sunday, witnesses and a rebel spokesman said, a further embarrassment for the U.N.-backed army after the insurgents took a mineral transit town. CAMEROON MINING More than three years on and a $4.3 billion project to build a bauxite mining and alumina refinery in Cameroon is still waiting for a mining permit, a company executive said on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on