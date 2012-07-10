FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 10
July 10, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *NAMIBIA - Namibia due to release inflation data for June anytime starting
 Tuesday. Consumer inflation slowed to 6.0 percent in May, from 6.4 percent in
 April.
 *THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The International Criminal Court delivers sentence
 for Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga, found guilty in March of using child
 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a five-year jungle war. He
 was the first person the ICC convicted since it was established 10 years ago.
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions its 14-day certificate Treasury bill.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased on Tuesday after Chinese import growth slowed sharply in
 June, underscoring weakness in domestic demand in the world's second-largest
 economy and adding to concerns about deteriorating global economic
 conditions.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday over concerns about demand
 growth after Chinese crude imports weakened in June, while worries of supply
 disruptions eased after a halt in the labour strike at Norway's oil industry.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA INVESTMENT
 The Arab Spring and global risk aversion has left shares in African companies
 outside South Africa hugely undervalued, representing a buying opportunity as
 the continent grows quickly, a fund manager at Johannesburg-based African
 Alliance said.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Monday as Exxaro Resources
          and other miners extended losses after a profit warning from Kumba
 Iron Ore          and as weak Asian economic data renewed concerns of a
 global slowdown.
     The rand extended losses to its weakest level so far this month, pulled
 down by a bleak outlook for global growth and dragging bond yields up from
 recent lows.                     
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          was flat against the U.S dollar on the interbank
 market and firmed marginally at the central bank's bi-weekly auction on
 Monday with traders expecting the local currency to build on recent gains
 later this week.                
 
 NIGERIA RUSAL 
 Nigeria's supreme court has ordered that Russia's RUSAL          , the
 world's largest aluminium producer, be stripped of ownership of former
 state-owned Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) because the assets
 should have gone to another bidder.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan Shilling        firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday,
 helped by the central bank absorbing excess liquidity, while shares edged
 down in a correction from their recent high.
     The shilling closed at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, slightly up from Friday's
 close of 84.00/20, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20
 share index          drifted down slightly for the second trading day in a
 row, shedding two and a quarter points to close at 3,791.06, as it pulled
 back from its 12 month-high hit last week.                
 
 KENYA POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE CASES
 The International Criminal Court said on Monday two senior Kenyan politicians
 would be tried for crimes against humanity in April 2013, just a month after
 they stand in a presidential election in east Africa's largest economy.
                
 
 TANZANIA IMF LOAN
 The International Monetary Fund has approved a $224.9 million standby credit
 line to Tanzania to help the country deal with any potential pressures on its
 balance of payments position from troubles facing the global economy.
                
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation              fell for the fourth
 consecutive month to 20.9 percent in June from 25.5 percent a month before
 due to slowing food prices, the statistics office said on Monday.
                
 
 MAURITIUS STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS
 The Stock Exchange of Mauritius expects at least 10 new listings in the next
 year, its chief executive said on Monday, after rejigging listing
 requirements to attract more companies and funds looking to invest in Africa.
                
 
 GUINEA BAUXITE MINING
 Guinea-focused bauxite miner Alufer Mining plans to invest $400 million to
 develop its Bel Air bauxite project in the Boffa region of the west African
 state, documents submitted by the company to the country's mines ministry
 showed on Monday.                
 
 ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES
 Angola's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.71 billion in May from a
 revised $28.54 billion in April, the central bank said in a statement posted
 on its website.                
 
 ANGOLA EXXON MOBIL
 U.S. oil group ExxonMobil         said its Esso Angola unit had started oil
 production from the Kizomba Satellites project located offshore Angola.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
