African Markets - Factors to watch on July 11
#Banks
July 11, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Ghana due to release June inflation data anytime starting
 Wednesday.
 *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills worth a total 80 billion
 shillings.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3
 billion shillings.
 *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions a five-year Treasury bond worth 30
 billion shillings. 
 *KENYA - Real estate firm HassConsult releases its property index for the
 second quarter of 2012, which it says is expected to show a sharp rise in
 rental prices in the country.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Wednesday on worries that the global economic slowdown
 will erode corporate earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can
 decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs even after
 yields pulled back.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent rose above $98 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering slightly from the
 previous session's losses, ahead of U.S. inventory data that is expected to
 show crude stocks shrinking for a third week in the world's largest oil
 consumer.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Yields on South Africa's benchmark bonds fell to a record low on Tuesday as
 offshore inflows continued to pour into the debt market, helping the rand
 firm slightly.                
     South African stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, led by gold
 producer Gold Fields          and supermarket chain Shoprite          after
 better-than-expected data from Britain boosted markets and outshone news of
 a slowdown in China.                
 
 NIGERIA STANBIC BANK
 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Bank          , said on Tuesday it will seek
 shareholders' approval to transfer its subsidiaries into a newly-formed
 holding company, in line with regulatory requirements to separate core 
 lending from other businesses.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was flat on Tuesday but was expected to gain
 against the dollar in the next few days as the central bank soaks up excess
 liquidity from the market.
     The shilling closed at 83.80/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from
 Monday's close of 83.85/84.05.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          was
 down 1.73 points to close at 3,789.33.                
 
 KENYA REMITTANCES
 Kenyans abroad sent home $101 million in May, a 47 percent jump from the
 same month a year ago, and up from the previous month, central bank data
 showed on Tuesday.                
 
 KENYA TELECOMS
 The number of mobile phone subscribers in Kenya rose nearly 16 percent in
 the first quarter of this year from a year ago, the telecom industry
 regulator said on Tuesday.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's minor mid-cocoa output for the 2012 season is expected to fall 60
 percent to 42,000 tonnes, compared with about 107,000 tonnes harvested in
 the previous seasons, three sources close to industry regulator Cocobod said
 on Tuesday.                
 
 ZAMBIA CURRENCY
 A new law in Zambia limiting the use of dollars in everyday transactions has
 triggered a dramatic 8 percent rally in the kwacha in the past week, and
 other African countries struggling with weakening currencies are taking
 note.                
 
 MALAWI CENTRAL BANK RATE
 Malawi's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to 21 percent
 from 16 percent, trying to put the economy on a more stable footing after a
 sharp devaluation of its kwacha currency.                
 
 MALAWI FUEL PRICES
 Malawi has reduced the price of fuel by an average of six percent, the
 energy authority said Tuesday, citing a depreciation of the kwacha currency
 against the U.S dollar and a fall in international petroleum prices.
                
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT
 Authorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo accused neighbouring
 Rwanda on Tuesday of "invading" a volatile border area, portraying an
 advancing insurgency as a Rwandan military operation.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
