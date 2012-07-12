FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 12
July 12, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
 shillings.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 400
 million rupees.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 91-,182-,273- and 364-day Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slid on Thursday as a surprise rate cut from South Korea and an
 unexpected slump in Australian employment deepened worries about global
 economic growth.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude stayed above $100 per barrel on Thursday, after a more than 2
 percent rally in the prior session, as uncertainty over whether the U.S.
 Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures curbed investor appetites
 for riskier assets.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bond yields hit record lows on Wednesday on strong
 foreign demand ahead of the country's inclusion in Citi's World Government
 Bond Index on Oct. 1, while the rand weakened a touch on the day.
                
     South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors
 continued to hit Exxaro Resources          and other miners over worries that
 slowing commodities demand would erase profits.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          eased to its lowest in a week against the U.S
 dollar on the interbank market on renewed demand for the greenback and
 despite large forex sales by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL LAW
 Nigeria's cabinet has approved a final draft of an oil law, years in the
 making, that will be sent to President Goodluck Jonathan before going to
 parliament in a few days, the oil minister said on Wednesday.                
 
 NIGERIA BANKS
 Nigerian lender Diamond Bank              said on Wednesday first-half pretax
 profit rose fourfold to 9.99 billion naira ($62 million), lifting its shares
 4.8 percent to 2.41 naira.                
     Also, shares in United Bank for Africa (UBA)          rose to near the
 maximum allowed after the lender said pre-tax profit for the first half of
 the year more than doubled to 31.84 billion naira ($198 mln).                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares snapped a three-day streak of modest losses to edge up by six
 points on Wednesday, helped by gains in small companies, while the shilling
        held steady against the dollar.
 The benchmark NSE-20 share index          closed at 3,797.40 points, clawing
 back all its losses from the previous three sessions.
     The shillings closed at 83.90/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from
 Tuesday's close of 83.85/84.05.               
     The weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bills           
 jumped to 12.354 percent from 11.415 percent last week, amid low investor
 demand, the central bank said.                
 
 KENYA REAL ESTATE
 Kenya's house prices were almost flat in the second quarter of 2012, in sharp
 contrast to double-digit growth last year, while rental prices rose as buyers
 hurt by high interest rates opted to rent.                
 
 MAURITIUS INVESTMENT
 Mauritius expects this year's foreign direct investments to at least match
 those of 2011 despite the global slowdown, with money flowing into a new
 range of sectors of the diversifying Indian Ocean island economy.
                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi held steady on Wednesday against the dollar as sales of the
 greenback by local mines temporarily helped to ease pressure on the local
 unit, traders said.                
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual inflation rate rose for a fourth straight month in June,
 hitting 9.4 percent, data showed on Wednesday, but the government's deputy
 statistician said inflation should start to fall with the start of the cocoa
 harvest this month.                
 
 ZAMBIA CURRENCY
 Zambia's government is happy with the near-10 percent appreciation of the
 kwacha against the dollar this month, and does not believe it will strengthen
 to the point that exporters suffer, deputy finance minister Miles Sampa said
 on Wednesday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE
 Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to
 11.5 percent on Wednesday, citing a stable inflation outlook in coming months
 and a need to consolidate measures already taken to stimulate economic
 growth.                
 
 NAMIBIA BOND
 Namibia plans to issue a debut rand-denominated bond next month to help to
 fund its budget deficit, expanding its investor base beyond its borders after
 a successful Eurobond last year, Deputy Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein
 said on Wednesday.                
 
