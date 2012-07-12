African Markets - Factors to watch on July 12

NAIROBI, July 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 91-,182-,273- and 364-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slid on Thursday as a surprise rate cut from South Korea and an unexpected slump in Australian employment deepened worries about global economic growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude stayed above $100 per barrel on Thursday, after a more than 2 percent rally in the prior session, as uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures curbed investor appetites for riskier assets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bond yields hit record lows on Wednesday on strong foreign demand ahead of the country's inclusion in Citi's World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1, while the rand weakened a touch on the day. South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors continued to hit Exxaro Resources and other miners over worries that slowing commodities demand would erase profits. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased to its lowest in a week against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on renewed demand for the greenback and despite large forex sales by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell. NIGERIA OIL LAW Nigeria's cabinet has approved a final draft of an oil law, years in the making, that will be sent to President Goodluck Jonathan before going to parliament in a few days, the oil minister said on Wednesday. NIGERIA BANKS Nigerian lender Diamond Bank said on Wednesday first-half pretax profit rose fourfold to 9.99 billion naira ($62 million), lifting its shares 4.8 percent to 2.41 naira. Also, shares in United Bank for Africa (UBA) rose to near the maximum allowed after the lender said pre-tax profit for the first half of the year more than doubled to 31.84 billion naira ($198 mln). KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares snapped a three-day streak of modest losses to edge up by six points on Wednesday, helped by gains in small companies, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The benchmark NSE-20 share index closed at 3,797.40 points, clawing back all its losses from the previous three sessions. The shillings closed at 83.90/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 83.85/84.05. The weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bills jumped to 12.354 percent from 11.415 percent last week, amid low investor demand, the central bank said. KENYA REAL ESTATE Kenya's house prices were almost flat in the second quarter of 2012, in sharp contrast to double-digit growth last year, while rental prices rose as buyers hurt by high interest rates opted to rent. MAURITIUS INVESTMENT Mauritius expects this year's foreign direct investments to at least match those of 2011 despite the global slowdown, with money flowing into a new range of sectors of the diversifying Indian Ocean island economy. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi held steady on Wednesday against the dollar as sales of the greenback by local mines temporarily helped to ease pressure on the local unit, traders said. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual inflation rate rose for a fourth straight month in June, hitting 9.4 percent, data showed on Wednesday, but the government's deputy statistician said inflation should start to fall with the start of the cocoa harvest this month. ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia's government is happy with the near-10 percent appreciation of the kwacha against the dollar this month, and does not believe it will strengthen to the point that exporters suffer, deputy finance minister Miles Sampa said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 11.5 percent on Wednesday, citing a stable inflation outlook in coming months and a need to consolidate measures already taken to stimulate economic growth. NAMIBIA BOND Namibia plans to issue a debut rand-denominated bond next month to help to fund its budget deficit, expanding its investor base beyond its borders after a successful Eurobond last year, Deputy Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on