African Markets - Factors to watch on July 13
July 13, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 400 million
 rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the Australian dollar jumped on Friday after China's
 second-quarter gross domestic product data landed in line with
 forecasts.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $101 a barrel on Friday as China grew at its slowest
 pace in three years, reinforcing fears that a global economic slowdown could
 hurt fuel demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Dollar sales by local mines in Ghana next week could lead to a pause in the
 cedi's downward spiral, while reduced investor risk appetite could hurt the
 Zambian kwacha, which hit its highest level in more than a year this week.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's broad All-share index .JALSH slid 1 percent on Thursday, hitting
 its lowest level in two weeks as investors continued to dump miners such as
 Exxaro Resources          on worries about faltering global demand.
                
     South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.6 percent against the dollar on
 Thursday, hitting its weakest level in nearly two weeks as expectations of
 near-term U.S. monetary easing were pared back, enabling a broad-based dollar
 rally.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's share index              rose 1.08 percent to 22,493 points on
 positive half-year earnings in the banking sector, driving up volumes.
                
 
 NIGERIA RUSAL 
 Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Nigeria on Thursday of potential damage to
 bilateral relations and urged action against a court decision that stripped the
 world's largest aluminium producer, Russia's Rusal          , of its core
 African asset.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped against the dollar on Thursday, primarily
 because of energy sector importers' need for the U.S. currency, while shares
 inched up for a second straight session.
     The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of
 83.80/84.00.
     On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
          gained 0.2 percent to close at 3,802.96 points, lifted by investors
 taking positions ahead of companies' half year financial results.
                
     Also, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bill            rose
 to 12.001 percent at auction, from 10.835 percent last week, the central bank
 said.
 
 EAST AFRICA RAILWAY
 Rift Valley Railways is to spend $62 million buying new wagons and restoring old
 ones to help it win a bigger share of the region's freight market, the Kenyan
 firm said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA-ETHIOPIA POWER LINE
 The World Bank on Thursday approved loans totaling $684 million for Ethiopia and
 Kenya to finance a cross-border power line, the first phase of a $1.3 billion
 project to develop a regional power grid in East Africa.                
 
 GHANA PETROSA
 South Africa's PetroSA is in talks to buy assets in Ghana from Sabre Oil and
 Gas, including a stake in the lucrative Jubilee field, the head of the
 government-owned oil group said on Thursday.                
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT
 The Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and neighbouring states called on
 Thursday for the creation of an international military force to eliminate armed
 rebels in the DRC's turbulent east.                 
 
 TOGO GOVERNMENT RESIGNATION
 Togo's prime minister and government have resigned to broaden the leadership
 ahead of the next parliamentary election, the president's office said on
 Thursday.                
    The west African state is to hold parliamentary elections in October. There
 have been a series of protests in the former French colony in the past few weeks
 as opposition groups seek to reverse changes to voting rules.                 
 
 GUINEA MINING
 West Africa focused-gold miner Avocet Mining Plc         expects to cut spending
 on exploration projects in Guinea and might even sell its assets in the country
 to preserve cash, its chief executive said.                
 
 CAMEROON OIL TERMINAL
 The Cameroon state oil company said it had reached an agreement with independent
 producer Perenco to buy a 1.8 million barrel floating oil storage and loading
 terminal and erect it in the Rio del Rey basin, where it will help oil companies
 cut costs.                
 
 ZAMBIA COPPER MINING
 A Chinese company plans to invest $100 million in a Zambian mining project that
 will produce 600 tonnes of copper cathodes a year, a government agency said on
 Thursday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
