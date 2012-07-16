African Markets - Factors to watch on July 16

NAIROBI, July 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China subsided, with Premier Wen Jiabao raising the prospect of more policy stimulus if needed. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $102 per barrel on Monday on optimism over the outlook for demand growth as China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the government will step up efforts to boost the economy of the world's second-largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received, while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of longer-term repos. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks ended the week more than 1 percent firmer as resources stocks like Exxaro recovered after a week-long hammering. KENYA FUEL PRICES Kenya has reduced the price of fuel at the pump by a big margin after prices of crude oil fell in global markets, the country's energy regulator said on Saturday, signalling that recent drops in the rate of inflation would accelerate. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling inched down against the dollar on Friday as banks covered short greenback positions ahead of the weekend, while shares gave back their gains from the previous two sessions. GHANA IMF The International Monetary Fund has approved final disbursement of $178.74 million under its current three-year pact with Ghana, but warned steps needed to be taken to fend off risks to macroeconomic stability. TANZANIA POWER Tanzania's state-run power company has suspended its managing director and three other senior managers over allegations of embezzlement and abuse of office. ZAMBIA SABMILLER Zambian Breweries Plc , a unit of global brewer SABMiller , said on Friday it plans to begin production at its new $90 million brewery by mid-November. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on