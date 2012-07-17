FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 17
#Energy
July 17, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares surged and the euro recovered on Tuesday as investors covered short
 positions and hunted for bargains while awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
 Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy expected later in the day.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose on Tuesday, staying above $103 per barrel on hopes of more
 policy steps by central banks to stimulate global economic growth ahead of U.S.
 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA DEBT    
 Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received,
 while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of
 longer-term repos.                    
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks were little changed on Monday, as a jump in FirstRand
          and other banks was outweighed by another decline in miners such as
 Assore         , which have been hit by concerns about declining Chinese demand.
      
 South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Monday and bond yields fell to
 record lows ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional
 testimony this week, which investors hoping will hint at another round of U.S.
 stimulus.         
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS    
 Nigeria's naira currency          firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank
 market on Monday, supported by ample dollar sales by two energy companies to
 some lenders.                   
 
 ANGOLA IMF 
 Angola's economic prospects this year "remain favorable" despite a recent easing
 in global oil prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, and called
 on the government to improve the transparency of how it manages its oil profits.
                
 
 ANGOLA OPEC
 OPEC's petroleum exports jumped in value by 40 percent in 2011 year-on-year and
 the producers' GDP climbed 18 percent, according to their latest report, before 
 a further increase in supplies this year that could bolster income further.
                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady against the dollar on Monday after the
 central bank absorbed excess shilling liquidity, while stocks edged higher led
 by mobile operator Safaricom          .                
 
 KENYA OIL EXPLORATION   
 Kenya plans to gazette and auction off new blocks for oil and gas exploration,
 an energy ministry official said on Monday, after finds earlier this year led to
 avid interest in previous auctions.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY    
 Ghana will unveil extra spending for 2012, its finance minister said, pushing
 the budget deficit above an IMF-sanctioned target and eroding confidence in the
 country's ability to keep its fiscal house in order in the run-up to elections. 
                    
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Tanzanian inflation fell for the sixth straight month in June, helped by lower
 food and energy costs, but analysts expect prices to remain under pressure in
 the coming months over global fuel costs.                
 
 UGNDA AfDB BOND    
 The African Development Bank (AfDB) plans to sell a 10-year, 12.5 billion
 Ugandan shilling ($5 million) bond this week, the  first issue from its new 125
 billion shilling issuance programme, a bank official said on Monday.
                  
 
 MOZAMBIQUE GAS    
 Royal Dutch/Shell          abandoned its bid for Cove Energy Plc          on
 Monday, leaving smaller Thai rival PTT to complete a $1.9 billion takeover and
 fuelling talk it has found a new way to access east Africa's gas discovery boom.
                
 
 MALAWI IMF    
 Aid from major donors is flowing back to Malawi after the International Monetary
 Fund (IMF) backed the southern African country's economic policies and efforts
 to seek financing, Malawian ministers said on Monday.                    
 
 ZIMBABWE GOLD  
 Zimbabwe's gold production rose 29 percent to 7.2 tonnes in the first six months
 of this year, generating $377 million in revenue, data from the mining chamber
 showed on Monday.                   
 
