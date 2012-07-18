African Markets - Factors to watch on July 18

NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS * Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings ($35.67 million). * The Bank of Uganda to auction 2-year tresury Bond worth 100 billion shillings ($40.49 million). The bond has a coupon of 10 percent. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were on the backfoot on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy, but hopes that the central bank is moving closer to more stimulus measures limited the day's losses. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping five days of gains as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no signs of further monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's top oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received, while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of longer-term repos. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks dipped for the second straight session on Tuesday, with Anglo American and other miners declining after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve gave few new clues on another round of monetary stimulus. South African government bond yields continued their decline on Tuesday, with the return on three-year bonds hitting a record low, as domestic investors join foreigners in the hunt for yield. The rand weakened slightly against the dollar as the market digested U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's promise of further stimulus for the sluggish U.S. economy if needed, though he provided no specific details. NIGERIA OIL Nigerian regulators have told parliament that Royal Dutch Shell should be fined $5 billion for environmental damaged caused by an oil spill at its offshore Bonga field, one of the biggest in the history of Africa's largest energy industry. ANGOLA OIL Angola's crude oil exports in September are set to fall by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the lowest since June 2011, a preliminary loading schedule showed on Tuesday, which could support prices in the West African market. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by tea exporters who sold greenbacks during the country's weekly auction, while shares gave up gains made in the previous session. HOUSING FINANCE H1 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance Group posted a modest 3.5 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, as high interest rates hit the mortgage sector in east Africa's largest economy. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's economic growth should pick up steam next year after slowing this year as high inflation and interest rates squeeze consumption and investment infrastructure spending, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday. MAURITIUS TOURISM The number of tourists visiting Mauritius rose 0.5 percent year-on-year during the first six months of 2012, helped by a rise in arrivals from Asia that offset a drop in travellers from its core market in Europe, official data showed on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 2470.0000 Ugandan shillings)