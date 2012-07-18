FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 18
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
July 18, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
 shillings ($35.67 million).
 * The Bank of Uganda to auction 2-year tresury Bond worth 100 billion shillings
 ($40.49 million). The bond has a coupon of 10 percent.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares were on the backfoot on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman
 Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy, but hopes that the
 central bank is moving closer to more stimulus measures limited the day's
 losses.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping five days of
 gains as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no signs of further
 monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's top oil consumer.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA DEBT    
 Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received,
 while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of
 longer-term repos.                    
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks dipped for the second straight session on Tuesday, with
 Anglo American          and other miners declining after the head of the U.S.
 Federal Reserve gave few new clues on another round of monetary stimulus.      
    South African government bond yields continued their decline on Tuesday, with
 the return on three-year bonds hitting a record low, as domestic investors join
 foreigners in the hunt for yield.  
    The rand weakened slightly against the dollar as the market digested U.S.
 Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's promise of further stimulus for the
 sluggish U.S. economy if needed, though he provided no specific details.        
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigerian regulators have told parliament that Royal Dutch Shell          should
 be fined $5 billion for environmental damaged caused by an oil spill at its
 offshore Bonga field, one of the biggest in the history of Africa's largest
 energy industry.                
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Angola's crude oil exports in September are set to fall by 300,000 barrels per
 day (bpd) to the lowest since June 2011, a preliminary loading schedule showed
 on Tuesday, which could support prices in the West African market.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday,
 supported by tea exporters who sold greenbacks during the country's weekly 
 auction, while shares gave up gains made in the previous session.
                
 
 HOUSING FINANCE H1
 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance Group           posted a modest 3.5
 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, as high interest rates hit
 the mortgage sector in east Africa's largest economy.
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda's economic growth should pick up steam next year after slowing this year
 as high inflation and interest rates squeeze consumption and investment
 infrastructure spending, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday.                
 
 MAURITIUS TOURISM 
 The number of tourists visiting Mauritius rose 0.5 percent year-on-year during
 the first six months of 2012, helped by a rise in arrivals from Asia that offset
 a drop in travellers from its core market in Europe, official data showed on
 Tuesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  
  ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 2470.0000 Ugandan shillings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.