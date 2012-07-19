FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 5:38 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion 
 shillings ($35.65 million).
 * Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million
 rupees ($12.82 million). 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers
 allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings, particularly for the beleaguered tech
 sector, while the euro steadied after overnight weakness.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $105 on Thursday, near a seven-week high on
 geopolitical fears, while comments by the U.S. Fed about the world's biggest
 economy avoiding a double-dip recession renewed hopes of a recovery in oil
 demand growth.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday, gaining
 1.2 percent as investors bet recent underperformers like Kumba Iron Ore         
 and Assore          had fallen too far.      
    South African bond yields remained near record lows on Wednesday amid
 sustained foreign buying and the rand held steady in anticipation of a central
 bank interest rate decision on Thursday.        
 
 US DEAL WITH E.AFRICA BLOC    
 The United States has proposed a new trade deal with the East African Community
 (EAC) common market, underscoring the growing interest of American businesses in
 investing in Africa, a senior adviser to President Barack Obama said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's consumer price inflation rose marginally in June, statistics showed on
 Wednesday, supporting expectations that the central bank will hold interest
 rates steady at 12 percent next week.                   
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's stock index              rose to more than an 11-month month high on
 Wednesday, lifted by gains in the banking sector following strong earnings and
 an increase in foreign capital inflows.                
      The Nigerian naira          eased against the U.S. dollar on the interbank
 on Wednesday after large dollar sales by state-owned energy firm NNPC and at a
 central bank currency auction failed to quell demand for the greenback.
                
 
 NIGERIA BANK'S EUROBOND 
 Nigeria's Access Bank             plans to issue a $350 million five-year
 Eurobond with pricing in the 7 percent range, a banking source with knowledge of
 the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday,
 supported by tea exporters who sold greenbacks during the country's weekly 
 auction, while shares gave up gains made in the previous session.
                
 
 GHANA BUDGET     
 Ghana's government asked parliament on Wednesday to allow extra spending before
 elections due later this year, stoking investor concerns over public finances in
 the West African country which last year started enjoying its first commercial
 oil revenues.                    
 
 UGANDA T-BOND    
 The yield on Uganda's two-year paper fell at an oversubscribed auction worth 100
 billion shillings ($40.49 million) on Wednesday to 14.8 percent from 15.2
 percent at the last auction in May.                   
 
 UGANDA ROADS    
 The Ugandan government is looking to raise nearly $1 billion through
 contractor-financing arrangements to enable the east African country to build
 1,900 kilometres of roads, a senior official said on Wednesday.                
 
 MAURITIUS T-BILL    
 Mauritius' central bank said on Wednesday it would sell 1.4 billion rupees
 ($44.87 million) of a reopened three-year Treasury note on July 25.
                    
 
 RWANDA BANK STAKE
 Emerging markets private equity group Actis has sold its controlling stake in
 Banque Commerciale du Rwanda to a group of investors after helping the central
 African state's banking sector reach a large portion of the population. 
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY  
 Zimbabwe has axed its 2012 growth forecast to 5.6 percent from the 9.4 percent
 projected earlier, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Wednesday, blaming a
 poor harvest, lack of donor funding and policy inconsistencies.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  
  ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.